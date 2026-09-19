LinkedIn top MBA Programs 2026: ISB ranks 5th globally, 7 Indian B-schools in top 100

7 Indian B-schools in LinkedIn’s global top 100

India has a strong presence in the 2026 ranking, with seven business schools featuring among the world’s top 100 MBA programmes.

The Indian institutions and their global positions are:

Rank Institution

5 Indian School of Business (ISB)

19 IIM Ahmedabad

20 IIM Bangalore

21 IIM Calcutta

31 IIM Lucknow

33 IIM Indore

62 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

83 IIM Udaipur

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The ranking places three major Indian Institutes of Management, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta, inside the global top 25.

Career outcomes form key focus

Unlike rankings that primarily emphasise institutional reputation or classroom experience, LinkedIn said its methodology focuses on the career trajectories of alumni. The assessment considers factors such as career advancement, hiring demand, leadership potential, professional network strength and gender diversity.

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LinkedIn said that 53 of the 100 programmes are located outside the US, reflecting the increasingly international nature of MBA education, professional networks and career opportunities.

Product management, data analysis gain prominence

The report also highlights changing career patterns among MBA graduates. Product Manager is among the three most common job titles at 80 of the 100 programmes included in the ranking.

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On the skills front, Data Analysis features among the three most common skills at 63 programmes, making it the most widespread skill identified by LinkedIn. Business Development, Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Management also feature prominently.

LinkedIn also noted the growing presence of AI Literacy among graduates of leading programmes, including Stanford and MIT Sloan, indicating the increasing relevance of AI and data capabilities in management careers.

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Professional networks remain important

The report underlines the role of professional networking in career development. According to LinkedIn, 88% of professionals surveyed consider their professional network important for navigating their careers, while 63% said they had not been clearly shown how to build professional relationships or expand their networks.

LinkedIn said its ranking should be used alongside other factors, including programme cost, location, curriculum and individual career goals, rather than as the sole basis for choosing an MBA programme.