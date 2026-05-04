Assam Election Results 2026: BJP’s Pradyut Bordoloi leads in capital Dispur, INC trails

Assam Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut has rolled over capital Dispur. BJP candidate, Pradyut Bordoloi, who had defected from Congress, days ahead of the election is leading the race from this crucial seat.

At 1 pm, after 10 rounds, Bordoloi was leading with 61,560 votes, followed in a distant second by Congress’ Mira Borthakur Goswami with 25,880 votes in Dispur constituency.

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The rest of the votes were split up between two independent candidates Jayanta Kumar Das (9,751 votes) and Ayush Kumar Singh (478 votes), and AAP candidate Ballav Patra (698 votes). As many as 1,575 votes had gone for NOTA.

PRADYUT’S DEFECTION

Pradyut Bordoloi’s resignation from the Congress deepened the party's crisis in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections. Bordoloi, the sitting MP from Nagaon, said he was "feeling suffocated" and was being "humiliated". His exit came less than a month after former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah also joined the BJP.

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In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bordoloi wrote, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress." Before quitting, he was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assam elections.

After joining the BJP, Bordoloi told ANI that there was no single reason behind his decision. He said he felt suffocated and humiliated. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Bordoloi's decision was linked to internal disagreements over ticket distribution and described it as unfortunate.

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