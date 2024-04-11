scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Elections
Govt to issue notification for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow

Feedback

Govt to issue notification for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow

Polling in 94 constituencies in 12 states/UTs and adjourned election in 29-Betul constituency in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled on May 7

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Last date of nominations in Phase 3 for all 12 States/UTs is April 19. Photo: Getty Images Last date of nominations in Phase 3 for all 12 States/UTs is April 19. Photo: Getty Images

Nominations for the third phase of the general elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 12. The gazette notification for 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs going for polls in the general elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow. Separately, notification for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued.

The polling in these 94 constituencies along with an adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will take place on May 7. Election in the 29-Betul (ST) constituency of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase, was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The states/UTs included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to a press release, the gazette notification for the Phase 3 of the polls is April 12, the last date to submit nominations is April 19, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, and the voting date is May 7. 

Published on: Apr 11, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement