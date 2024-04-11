Govt to issue notification for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow

Nominations for the third phase of the general elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 12. The gazette notification for 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs going for polls in the general elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow. Separately, notification for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued.

The polling in these 94 constituencies along with an adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will take place on May 7. Election in the 29-Betul (ST) constituency of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase, was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The states/UTs included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to a press release, the gazette notification for the Phase 3 of the polls is April 12, the last date to submit nominations is April 19, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, and the voting date is May 7.