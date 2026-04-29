Bengal election turnout surges: Nearly 92% polling in phase 2

West Bengal has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with 92.29 per cent polling across the two phases of the 2026 Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The previous highest turnout in the state was 84.72 per cent during the 2011 Assembly elections.

Don't Miss: Exit poll twists peak: Bengal remains a nail-biter, Assam goes BJP, Kerala swings UDF

Advertisement

Related Articles

West Bengal has a voter base of 6.81 crore.

As of 7.45 pm on Wednesday, voter turnout in Phase II of the Assembly elections stood at 91.66 per cent. In Phase I, held on April 23, polling was recorded at 93.19 per cent.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47 per cent," the poll watchdog said.

West Bengal election: district wise voter turnout in phase 2

-Purba Bardhaman registered the highest turnout at 93.71%.

Advertisement

-South 24 Parganas recorded 92.88% voter participation.

-North 24 Parganas saw a turnout of 92.49%.

-Howrah reported 92.12% polling.

-Hooghly registered a voter turnout of 91.90%.

-Nadia recorded 91.83% voter participation.

-Kolkata North saw polling at 89.32%.

-Kolkata South recorded the lowest turnout among the listed districts at 87.71%.

Women voters outnumber men

In the latest phase of polling, women voters turned out in slightly higher numbers than men.

According to the EC, 92.28 per cent of women electors voted, compared to 91.07 per cent men.

Overall too, women participation remained higher in the state. The EC said 92.69 per cent of women voters cast their votes, while the turnout among men stood at 90.92 per cent.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry also see high polling

The Election Commission said Assam and Puducherry had also recorded their highest-ever voter participation on April 9, with turnout figures of 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent respectively.

Tamil Nadu too saw strong participation during polling held on April 23 for all 234 Assembly seats.

According to the EC, the previous highest turnout in Tamil Nadu was 78.29 per cent during the 2011 Assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, women voters again outnumbered men, with 85.76 per cent turnout among women compared to 83.57 per cent among men.

Tamil Nadu has 5.73 crore voters, while the 152 Assembly seats in West Bengal that went to polls had a voter base of 3.6 crore.

EC chief praises voters

Responding to the record participation in West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "For the highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal since Independence, the EC salutes each voter of the state."

Counting on May 4

The counting of votes for all five assemblies -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam -- will take place on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)