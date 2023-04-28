Emergency medical start-up RED.Health launches air ambulance services in India and Middle East

On-demand ambulance start-up RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has launched air ambulance services (RED Air Guardian) via 25+ aircrafts in more than 550 cities in India. Each air ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, clinical pathways, and a team of qualified critical care professionals.

RED.Health aims to streamline the broken air ambulance market, bring down operational costs, and put together a team of clinical experts that can evacuate patients safely from any terrain or geography. “​​RED Air Guardian not only enables air transfer for medical emergencies, but also ensures surface transport to and from the airport. We manage 25+ aircrafts parked on the airports all across India and 10+ aircrafts parked in different parts of the world, to cater to overseas air evacuation,” RED.Health said in a statement.

The emergency medical services provider’s key markets include Indian cities like Raipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, etc. and Middle Eastern cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha. RED AIR Guardian also uses helicopters to transport patients from inaccessible areas, and performs services like repatriation, bed-to-bed transfer, airport-to-airport transfer, and remote evacuation without having access to the airports. RED.Health’s claim is that it reaches the site of any emergency within 8 to 15 minutes.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health said in a statement, “We are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialized or robust medical facilities are unavailable. Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distance in case of emergency to a specialized medical facility… We are determined to advance our goal of creating 911 for Indian healthcare with this new endeavour.”

Since its inception in 2016, RED.Health has partnered with 100+ hospitals and 70+ enterprises, and is targeting expansion to over 600 cities by the end of 2023. The startup is backed by investors such as Kalaari Capital, Pegasus FinInvest, HealthQuad, HealthX Capital Singapore, Hyderabad Angels, INSEAD Angels (Asia), and CM Diamant (a chain of medical centers and hospitals in Canada and Africa), among others. It has raised over $20 million across 5 rounds, as per Tracxn.

