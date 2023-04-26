From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh sales every month; how these Namita Thapar-backed start-ups are acing healthtech industry

The healthcare space in India has seen significant evolution over the years but continues to remain under penetrated. However, the first and second seasons of Shark Tank India saw several entrepreneurs come up with unique solutions in the health tech space designed to meet the needs of the Indian market.



Two of them include Spandan and Janitri. Spandan makes pocket-sized ECG devices which helps heart patients and even helps detect cases of possible heart issues. Janitri, on the other hand, makes devices which offer medical-grade fetal and maternal monitoring solutions.



In a recent post on professional networking platform, LinkedIn, investor Namita Thapar, who infused capital in both the start-ups, shared an update on their performance. She wrote, “Today I met with 2 incredible Shark Tank founders at our Emcure office in Mumbai. Rajat Jain from Season 1 with the portable ECG device & Arun Aggarwal from Season 2 with the device for high-risk pregnancy. Both have gone from sales of 10 lakhs a month to currently 50 lakhs a month, which is merely the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable & impactful journey!”



Jain and Aggarwal are the founders of Spandan and Janitri respectively. She also shared how Janitri came to the rescue of several visitors in Kedarnath.



“I promised them Emcure networks & today they met with our Emcure senior leaders to discuss further ways to help them scale through these connects. However, what was more inspiring about the conversation was their deep sense of purpose! Rajat worked with Emcure last year at Kedarnath for a detection camp that significantly reduced cardiac incidents & has bigger plans for this year's camp. Arun’s eyes light up when he speaks about his vision to change statistics around maternal mortality. It is truly a privilege to be a part of the journey of such young & driven founders !” she explained.



In the first edition of the Indian business reality TV show, Spandan clinched an all-sharks-deal worth Rs 1 crore. Moreover, the revenue of the company zoomed by 40x post the airing of the episode.



Thapar who is also the Executive Director of Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals invested Rs 1 crore for 2.5 per cent equity in Janitri in season two of the reality show which aired earlier this year.



