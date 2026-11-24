Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, said, “The real test of enterprise risk management is not how many risks an organisation can identify, but how effectively it can respond to them. Businesses are operating in an environment where technology, geopolitical developments and climate-related disruptions can create consequences across multiple functions. Yet, preparedness does not always keep pace with the recognition of these risks. Governance is central to closing this gap. It establishes who owns a risk, how decisions are made and whether organisations are equipped to act before an exposure escalates. Risk management must therefore be embedded in business strategy and everyday decision-making, rather than treated as a separate compliance function.”

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Anand Singhi, Chief – Corporate, International, Banca (KRG) & Government Business, ICICI Lombard, said, “Businesses today need risk solutions that go beyond conventional coverage and address the actual financial impact of emerging exposures. Climate-related events, for instance, can disrupt revenues, operations and supply chains, even when physical damage is not easily quantifiable. This calls for more flexible risk-transfer mechanisms that respond to clearly defined events. Our enhanced Parametric Insurance Solutions are designed to address this need through predefined triggers and payouts linked to measurable parameters, complementing traditional insurance and helping businesses manage financial uncertainty. Our partnership with IRM India Affiliate is an important step towards advancing the understanding of evolving risks and the role of innovative insurance solutions in building business resilience.”

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The study identifies the following key trends in enterprise risk perception, preparedness and risk-management practices:

1. Cyber risks remain persistent,while AI is reshaping the risk outlook: Cyber Risks have retained the top position in the short-term risk rankings across all four editions of the survey since 2023 and have remained among the top two long-term risks. Technology/AI has moved to second place in the short-term rankings in 2026 and ranks first among long-term risks. Information Risk emerges as the leading concern associated with AI adoption, while Operational Efficiency is identified as its biggest opportunity, receiving 55.1% of Rank 1 votes. The findings underline the need to balance the opportunities from AI adoption with appropriate safeguards, data protection and board-level oversight.

2. Preparedness is uneven across established and emerging risks: Organisations report stronger readiness for familiar risks such as Legal/Regulatory, Cyber and Fire/Explosions, but preparedness is weaker for Climate Change, Trade War/Global Trade Realignment and Civil Strife/Geopolitical Issues. Only 29% of respondents have both a strategy and the capabilities to manage geopolitical risks, while the corresponding figure for trade realignment is 31%. The findings point to a gap between recognising emerging exposures and building the capabilities to manage them.

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3. Risk management and insurance practices need to evolve: The survey finds that 34.6% of organisations use a combination of insurance and non-insurance solutions, while 16.1% report having no risk-management solution. The protection gap is particularly visible in emerging risks: 25.3% report no solution for Trade War/Global Trade Realignment and 21.7% for Climate Change. Respondents also expect insurers to provide support beyond traditional cover, with risk benchmarking and claims analysis emerging as the most sought-after services, both at 72.3%.

4. Governance and organisational maturity will shape resilience: Governance Quality records the highest mean influence score at 2.37, marginally ahead of AI/Technology at 2.36. The report highlights its role in setting accountability, strengthening controls and managing the consequences of external disruptions. It also finds that 58% of organisations are at the Progressing stage of risk-management maturity and 33% at the Transforming stage, indicating that while risk practices are developing, embedding them consistently across organisations remains important.

5. Midsize enterprises face additional preparedness challenges: The report’s focused assessment of 88 midsize enterprises highlights distinct vulnerabilities. Talent Risk features among their top five short-term concerns, while Climate Change and Technology/AI present notable exposure gaps. Around one-third of midsize respondents report having no risk-management solution for Climate Change, underlining the need to strengthen both organisational capabilities and access to appropriate risk-transfer solutions.

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As risks become more interconnected, organisations will need to move beyond managing individual exposures towards an integrated approach to enterprise risk management. Strengthening governance, improving preparedness and combining mitigation, business continuity and appropriate risk-transfer solutions will be essential for Indian businesses to navigate uncertainty and build long-term resilience.

The report is available for download: https://www.theirmindia.org/thought-leadership

About Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), headquartered in the UK and established in 1986, is the world’s leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) across 140+ countries and the only body to grant Fellowship in ERM. IRM India Affiliate is building the largest community of risk-intelligent leaders and organisations. Its vibrant ERM ecosystem comprises the Global Centres of Enterprise Risk Management, industry immersions, research collaborations, thought leadership initiatives, exclusive member networking opportunities and flagship platforms such as the India Chief Risk Officers’ Meeting and What’s The Risk?® show. With access to global knowledge, industry leaders and a growing professional network, IRM membership opens doors to meaningful connections, continuous learning and opportunities to contribute to the evolving world of risk management.For more details visit http://www.theirmindia.org/

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

ICICI Lombard is the leading private general insurance company in the country. The Company offers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. With a legacy of over 25 years, ICICI Lombard is committed to customer centricity with its brand philosophy of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’. The company has issued over 39.2 million policies, over 3.4 million claims processed and has a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹ 306.18 billion for the year ended March 31, 2026. ICICI Lombard has 341 branches and 15,008 employees, as on March 31, 2026.

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ICICI Lombard has been a pioneer in the industry, being the first large-scale insurance company in India to migrate its entire core systems to the cloud. With a strong focus on being digitally-led and agile, the company has introduced multiple AI-powered insurance solutions. The company’s flagship insurance and wellness app, IL TakeCare, which has received over 23.3 million downloads, also offers the industry’s first Face Scan feature. The company has won several prestigious awards- including the Insurance Asia, ICC Emerging Asia Insurance, ET BFSI Exceller, ET Corporate Excellence, Golden Peacock, FICCI Insurance, Assocham, Stevie Asia Pacific, and National CSR in recognition of its various initiatives.