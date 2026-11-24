CMI Media Group confirmed that the man had been terminated after the video sparked widespread backlash online.

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media and take the concerns raised seriously. We believe everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. The individual is no longer employed by CMI Media Group,” the company announced in an Instagram post.

Tafa shared the video on Instagram on November 19. In the video, the former CMI employee repeatedly confronted her as she put up flyers advertising her childcare service.

Watch the viral post here:

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The man, whose name Hindutsan Times has not revealed, accused the 24-year-old of breaking the law and called the flyers graffiti. He later called the police on her.The video went viral, crossing 10 million views and drawing strong backlash against the man.

What happened between the two?

Tafa said the man kept following her while she was putting up the flyers.

“He just kept following me around, wouldn’t leave me alone,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Break the law, go ahead,” the man was filmed saying on camera.

Watch the post here:

Tafa later told PIX11 News that she was alone and felt nervous about what could happen after the man called the police.

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"I was by myself. I was a little nervous about what would happen and he had already called the cops at this point," Tafa told PIX11 News.

Speaking to the New York Post, Tafa said she tried to explain why she and her fellow college students were putting up the flyers.

“He started yelling at me, saying that I was breaking the law,” she said. “I tried to explain to him we’re college students; we’re just trying to help busy working parents and provide jobs to students.”

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Are flyers illegal in New York City?

Putting up unauthorised flyers on public property, including lampposts, trees and utility poles, is illegal and can attract fines from the Sanitation Department, according to PIX11 News.

However, police did not issue Tafa a summons.

New Yorkers can report unauthorised postings through 311.

Tafa said putting up flyers is also part of the city's culture.

“A New Yorker who was born and raised in New York wouldn’t have an issue putting up flyers — it’s part of New York culture,” Tafa said.