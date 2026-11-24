The combined entity aims to cater to 90-95% of the material requirements of a typical construction project, potentially giving it a wider customer base across builders, contractors, developers and institutional buyers.

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A larger business, a different growth opportunity

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Infra.Market manufactures and supplies construction materials including ready-mix concrete, steel, AAC blocks, tiles, wood panels, electrical products and modular kitchens. Shalimar Paints will add paints and coatings to the portfolio, extending the combined business across multiple stages of construction.

The expanded product portfolio could allow the company to cross-sell across its existing customer base and capture a larger share of construction spending. Infra.Market has supplied materials for projects such as the Chenab Rail Bridge, Atal Setu, the Bullet Train Corridor and Mumbai Coastal Road, and counts L&T, Tata Projects, Shapoorji Pallonji and Godrej Properties among its customers.

Growth and margins add to the investment case

The combined business grew revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% between FY23 and FY26, while EBITDA grew at 31%. EBITDA margin expanded from 6.4% to 8.6% over the same period.

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In the first half of FY27, revenue increased 10.1% to ₹10,302 crore, while EBITDA rose 19.2% to ₹868 crore. Profit after tax stood at ₹116 crore.

The share of own brands in total revenue increased from 33% in FY22 to 69% in FY26. A higher contribution from branded products could help the combined entity strengthen margins and pricing power as it scales.

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Kamath brothers, Kacholia among investors

The merger will bring Infra.Market’s existing investors into the listed Shalimar Paints entity. The founder and promoter group is expected to hold 30.6%, while Tiger Global will hold 20.8%, Accel 15.2%, Nexus Venture Partners 7.5%, Evolvence 6%, Sistema Asia Fund 1.9% and Fundamentum 1.8%.

Other Infra.Market investors, including Nikhil and Nithin Kamath and Ashish Kacholia, will collectively hold 15.5% in the combined entity.

Under the proposed share-swap arrangement, Infra.Market shareholders will receive 314 equity shares of Shalimar Paints for every 100 shares held. Shalimar Paints will remain the listed entity, with its shares continuing to trade on the NSE and BSE after the merger.

The merger was approved by the Shalimar Paints board on November 16 and remains subject to approvals from shareholders, stock exchanges, SEBI, NCLT, lenders and other regulatory authorities.