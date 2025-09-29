The QR Innovation by DigiTathya is Transforming Product Verification

In a world where packaging can be glitzy, prices are persuasive, and counterfeit products look alarmingly real, one question that lingers on both consumers and brands is: Can we trust what we have bought?



Counterfeit products have infiltrated every sector. From cosmetics to electronics, paint to pharmaceuticals; the market is plagued by counterfeits in every corner. Counterfeits not only erode consumer trust and damage brand reputation but also drain billions in revenue from industries across the world. Still, there have been years where product verification has remained non-reactive, highly fragmented, and often not accessible to the everyday buyer. Here are some interesting stats.

₹1.05 lakh crore lost annually due to counterfeits.

lost annually due to counterfeits. US$7+ billion lost in 2019–20 alone.

lost in 2019–20 alone. ₹1.5 lakh crore lost in tax revenues & ₹3 lakh crore in industry losses as per FICCI estimation.

lost in tax revenues & in industry losses as per FICCI estimation. 37% counterfeit auto parts cause thousands of accidents annually.

DigiTathya is here to change that.

The Problem Isn’t Just Fakes — It’s Doubt

To be truthful, most consumers hardly scan the barcode, nor do they bother to compare the batch number. It all comes down to look and feel, packaging, and trust that what they're purchasing is legitimate. But a strategy based on hope won't hold, especially with counterfeiters who are getting smarter, faster, and more convincing.

Enter DigiTathya: A New Standard in Product Trust

DigiTathya is not merely a QR code; it's a tamper-proof trust layer that is based on technology and is put directly on the product, thus enabling customers instant clarity while giving brands continuous control.

DigiTathya’s secure QR solution is rooted with advanced security features in-built to differentiate between cloned products and suspicious scans instantly, as well as detect counterfeit products on the fly. That, right there, is transformative in itself-leaving out the experience of visiting a QR scanning solution.

Imagine stepping into a store, picking an item, and verifying instantly if that is genuine or not just by using an app. No hassle at all, not through several certifications in seconds.

More Than a Scan: A Full Ecosystem of Trust

DigiTathya's platform is not just restricted to verification alone; rather, it strives to create a 360-degree trust loop among brands, retailers, and consumers.

Mobile App for Product Verification: Consumers can instantly check the verification of a product before purchasing it, removing from their minds all doubt and keeping it in all confidence.

Supply Chain Integrity & Traceability: Brands can know not only where their products are, but also where they are headed, from manufacturing to delivery, all the way down to each unit level. This is not logistics; it is responsibility.

Integrated UPI Payment Interface: Consumers can pay directly through the app once products have been verified, ensuring that all transactions are activated against a genuine product.

Smart E-Warranty Management: Gone are the days of lost receipts and false warranty claims. The DigiTathya platform empowers users to register, store, and manage warranties with the digital proof of purchase.

This is not just innovation but a way of life built for protecting the things that matter the most, which is trust.

Why It Matters Now

Here is the list of the most affected and vulnerable industries to counterfeits. (The stats are India-specific)

Apparel & Textiles: Fake apparel and textiles were worth ₹4.03 lakh crore in FY22-23. FMCG: ₹7.97 lakh crore in FY22-23 was the value of the counterfeit FMCG market. Automotive Spare Parts: Nearly 35% of spare parts are counterfeit, contributing to 20% of road accidents. Pharmaceuticals: 20% of medicines in India are counterfeit. Electronics: 20–25% of electronics sold were counterfeit, with fake mobiles alone valued at ₹15,884 crore in FY19-20.

The consumer market in India is changing rapidly, all thanks to the growing digitalization and awareness. For DigiTathya, it is right up the alley-the kind of offering which is not only intelligent but also deeply relevant.

It's a tool for the manufacturers to save brand equity from losses in counterfeit activities; for retailers' avenue to secure credibility and customer loyalty, and lastly for the simplified peace of mind.

DigiTathya isn’t positioning itself as a tool. It’s becoming a movement — where authenticity is to become a reflex and not a luxury; where verification of the product is as instinctive as checking the expiry date; where trust is created by evidence and not by the means of marketing.

“When people hesitate before making a purchase, that’s a signal. Digitathya is built to solve it, with clarity, not complexity.”

— Nisarg, Founder and CEO DigiTathya

Final Thought

In a market with too many choices, DigiTathya provides the rare thing: certainty. It's not just reinventing product verification, but it is redefining how we trust.

Because in the end, what we buy should reflect what we believe. And with DigiTathya, this belief will turn into proof.