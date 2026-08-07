The study-abroad 'boom' is a statistical illusion

UK study visas are down a third from their peak. Canada's permits for Indian students in freefall. US F-1 issuances to Indians went down sharply. Net migration falling across every major destination.

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The numbers are real. The conclusion drawn from them is not.

A disclosure before the argument: I run a company that guides students through admissions, financing and housing abroad. I have every commercial incentive to talk this market up. So let me begin with what the pessimists get right.

The correction is genuine

Indian departures for overseas study fell from roughly 9.1 lakh in 2023 to about 6.3 lakh in 2025. Education remittances touched their lowest level in years. The all-in cost of a foreign degree rose an estimated 10–12% in 2025 alone.Tuition inflation stacked on top of a depreciating rupee, but the sharper move was underneath it, student accommodation in the major destination cities has been rising faster than fees in several markets. For a family budgeting a UK master's, rent is now the second-largest line in the budget and the one that has moved most. When people say a foreign degree got more expensive, this is disproportionately what they mean."



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And the post-study payoff turned less certain in precisely the markets that charge the most.

Indian families responded the way rational investors respond when a purchase gets costlier and its return gets murkier. They were repriced. Some deferred a year. Some chose a different destination, or a different route entirely.

That is not retreat. That is discipline.

But look at what the decline is measured against

[Chart 1 — Indian student departures, 2017–2025]

Here is where nearly every "collapse" headline goes wrong: it treats 2023 as the baseline.

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The surge from roughly 4.4 lakh departures in 2021 to 9.1 lakh in 2023 was not structural growth. It was three temporary forces stacked on top of one another. Two COVID-deferred cohorts left in the same window. Canada was in its pre-cap era of extraordinary permissiveness. And the UK was in its “dependents” era, when a study visa could bring a family.

No income trend, no demographic shift, no genuine education driver doubles a market in two years. Arbitrage does.

Measured against that artificial peak, 2025 looks like a bust. Measured against 2019 — the last normal year before the distortions — 2025 departures remain above the pre-pandemic peak.

Sit with what that means. After the harshest visa environment in a decade, the most expensive cost base on record, and open hostility in two of the four largest destination markets, more Indian students left to study abroad in 2025 than in any year before the pandemic.

That is not a collapsing market. That is a floor being tested — and holding.

Channel data is not demand data

The deeper error is a category confusion. Visas, permits and arrival counts are channel data. They measure how wide a door has been opened. They tell you nothing about how many people want to walk through it.

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When Canada halves its permit issuances, Canadian permit numbers halve. That is a fact about Canadian policy, not about Indian aspiration. The aspiration shows up elsewhere — in German enrolment numbers, in UAE campuses, in applications spread across four destinations instead of one. Europe's share of Indian students grew by double digits last year even as the traditional Big Four tightened.

Confusing the width of the door with the length of the queue is how analysts called the end of Chinese outbound mobility three separate times — while China went on to send more students abroad than any country in history. The demand did not vanish when a channel narrowed. It rerouted.

What actually ended

Something did end over the last two years, and it deserves an honest obituary: the era of undifferentiated volume. The study route used as an immigration route. The agent selling a visa dressed as a degree. Study-to-work switching in the UK grew from a few thousand cases a year in the late 2010s to over two lakh in 2024 — for one segment of the market, the visa had become the product and the degree incidental. That segment is what the new rules priced out.

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What remains is demand anchored in education outcomes: smaller today, far more durable tomorrow. It rests on forces that do not care about visa cycles — a hundred million Indians projected to cross the US$10,000 income threshold by 2027, an elite domestic admissions system that turns away 98 of every 100 IIT aspirants, and hundreds of thousands of children already in internationally benchmarked K12 classrooms whose path abroad was set a decade before any counsellor meets them.

Each of those forces deserves its own examination. But the starting point is getting the baseline right.

The better question

The families still in this market are asking a sharper question than the one the boom years encouraged. Not "should

we go abroad?" but "what is the right route to a global education for this child, and at what price?"

That is a more rational, quality-weighted, multi-destination market. Harder to sell into, certainly. But healthier for students, for universities, and — whisper it — for the honest end of the industry that serves them.

The boom is over. The market isn't. Anyone reading the channel data as demand data is about to be surprised by the difference.