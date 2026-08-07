How the Yogi government is targeting Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities for its next investment wave

At the core of this push is the state’s GCC policy notified in 2025, which offers an array of incentives designed to lure companies beyond the National Capital Region (NCR). The government is working on four critical aspects: land availability, infrastructure development, investor support and talent creation. Companies can get up to 50% subsidy on land purchase and 25% support on capital investment. Moreover, the business park policy has been aligned with the GCC policy to encourage large developers capable of attracting multiple industries.

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The ambition is staggering. Uttar Pradesh currently hosts more than 100 GCCs, overwhelmingly concentrated in Noida and Greater Noida. The state has now set a target of 500 GCCs by 2028, with a goal of unlocking nearly 20 million square feet of Grade A office space. While Noida remains the backbone — home to Microsoft’s largest R&D facility outside its headquarters and LG’s Rs 1,000 crore AI-focused GCC — the government is actively promoting Lucknow as the next major technology hub.

The proposed 20-acre AI City project is expected to strengthen the capital's position for emerging technologies. Beyond Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Agra and Meerut are being integrated into the long-term GCC roadmap.

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Officials believe this distributed growth model will let companies tap talent pools across multiple regions while benefiting from lower operating costs and reduced pressure on existing urban infrastructure. Crucially, the strategy aims to support balanced regional development across Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and western UP, regions historically starved of industrial investment.

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Chief Minister Adityanath took this pitch directly to India's technology capital in June, leading a high-powered delegation to Bengaluru for the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue. The results were positive: MoUs attracting proposed investments worth Rs 51,453 crore across industrial and business parks, GCCs, manufacturing, electronics, dairy processing and breweries. The Prestige Group proposed Rs 15,000 crore for industrial and business parks, Horizon (Blackstone) committed Rs 10,000 crore, Mapletree pledged Rs 6,000 crore, and Embassy Group and Raheja-Mindspace REIT committed Rs 5,000 crore each.

On the GCC front, LG announced Rs 1,200 crore, while InMobi, Ameriprise, AON, MetLife and Tablespace proposed expansions ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 112 crore. Electronics manufacturers Syrma and Kaynes proposed Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, respectively.

The Chief Minister also held strategic meetings with Google Cloud executives, NVIDIA South Asia managing director Vishal Dhupar, WestBridge Capital, Accel Partners, InMobi, Sarvam AI and Blackstone. Discussions with Google Cloud focused on leveraging AI, cloud computing and digital governance to accelerate the state's development agenda. Google described the meeting as constructive, with a representative stating the company “remains fully committed to India’s growth and is excited about opportunities to work with the Uttar Pradesh government”.

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The infrastructure foundation underpinning this investment push is considerable. Uttar Pradesh now boasts nine operational expressways with 13 more under development, 21 airports including five international ones, dedicated freight corridors, and logistics parks. The Noida International Airport at Jewar, inaugurated in March 2026, is driving demand for logistics, warehousing and commercial real estate.

UP’s Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar has emphasised that despite record spending, the state maintains a revenue surplus and a fiscal deficit of around 2% of GSDP. "Investors look at fiscal stability as closely as they look at growth opportunities," he said.

Addressing investors in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Adityanath articulated the state’s “3S” framework of Safety, Stability and Speed. He reminded his audience that UP had shed its BIMARU image, rising from the bottom three state economies to the top three, with growth climbing from 8% to 18%. Yet the real test lies ahead.

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As Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand observed, “The conversation is no longer limited to building infrastructure. The focus is on creating investable assets that can generate predictable returns and attract pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other long-term investors.”

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Whether Uttar Pradesh can convert its ambitious pipeline and generous incentives into sustained capital inflows across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will depend on project execution, regulatory certainty, and the state’s ability to deliver growth while maintaining fiscal discipline. The intent is clear; the outcome remains a work in progress.