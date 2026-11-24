Following an extended period of correction, several pockets of the equity market are now reasonably valued. Indices representing various market-cap segments are all currently trading below their respective five-year median price-to-earnings ratios.

This may thus be a suitable time to build exposure to a multi-cap portfolio spanning different market-cap segments, especially with GDP growth expected to be 7-7.1% in 2026-27, according to projections by the IMF, World Bank and RBI.

Leadership Keeps Rotating

At different points in time, the market-cap segment that outperforms tends to change.

From calendar year 2006 till CYTD 2026, large caps (Nifty 50 TRI) have outperformed in seven of those years. Midcaps (Nifty Midcap 150 TRI) have been the winners in five years. For nine years, small caps (Nifty Small Cap 250 TRI) have been the leaders, by outperforming the other two segments.

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Given this, a diversified portfolio with exposure to all market-cap segments would ensure participation in rallies, while providing some degree of insulation against corrections in any one segment.

Large caps are usually companies with healthy cash flows, an economic moat, scale and steady operations, along with the ability to deliver across business cycles. These companies usually lend stability to the portfolio and offer relatively steady returns. They also tend to be less volatile. Midcaps present strong growth opportunities within the portfolio, as companies in this segment tend to have fast-expanding sales and operating profits. However, their stock performance could be relatively volatile. Small caps usually operate in spaces where new ideas are generated, in industries with limited scale, or include start-ups and similar businesses. These firms, if successful, could deliver disproportionately strong returns due to their re-rating potential and enhance the overall portfolio performance. Of course, they also come with risks and the possibility of steep corrections. Thus, small-cap stocks are extremely volatile.

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By investing in different segments and maintaining diversified exposure throughout market cycles, investors become less dependent on timing market-cap rotations perfectly.

Multicap Investing via Mutual Funds

For retail investors, multi-cap investing may be best approached via the mutual fund route, given the inherent advantages of professional and systematic approach.

According to the mandate prescribed by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), multi-cap funds have to invest at least 25% of their portfolio holdings each in large caps, midcaps and small caps. This defined minimum allocation mandate allows investors to gain exposure to all three market-cap segments at a time, through a single product. The remaining 25% allocation is left to the choice of the fund manager, offering flexibility to the fund manager to increase or reduce exposure to any or all market-cap segments depending on market conditions. The minimum 25% allocation to each market cap segment reduces the dependence on any one market-cap segment to deliver returns and distributes the burden across segments.

The allocation to various market-cap segments would depend on a host of factors. These include valuations, business cycles, macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical escalations, corporate capex cycles, central bank rate actions, FII and DII activity, cross-currency movements and so on.