10-gram breakthrough: Mumbai start-up cracks critical missile technology with DRDO funding

The development has also drawn attention from industrialist Anand Mahindra, who highlighted the Mumbai start-up’s achievement on X (formally twitter).

Hailing the achievement, Mahindra wrote, "A 10-gram cooler just broke a monopoly the US, France & Israel guarded for decades. With only a small Mumbai team, a DRDO fund willing to bet early, & 5 years of someone refusing to look away from a hard problem. That’s the real lesson in deeptech: it doesn’t only need deep pockets; it needs capital with Purpose & Patience. India’s defence future will be built on both, big sovereign bets on scale & small sharp bets like this one that the TDF made on ingenuity. Family Offices can play a significant role. I’m personally looking at such initiatives."

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Why a tiny cooler matters to a missile

The JT cooler is not a conventional cooling device. It is designed to bring the temperature of infrared detectors inside a missile seeker down to extremely low levels.

Infrared seekers need cooled sensors because lowering their operating temperature helps reduce thermal noise and improves their ability to detect and track targets. The Techno Defence system is reported to weigh just 10 grams, making it a remarkably compact component for a critical missile subsystem.

The Joule-Thomson principle works by allowing a high-pressure gas to expand through a restriction, producing a temperature drop. Miniature JT coolers can provide cryogenic cooling for sensitive infrared detectors while taking up very little space.

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From DRDO support to indigenous technology

The project reportedly began around 2017-18 under the leadership of Dr Pravin Salinkar, an IIT Bombay alumnus and former DRDO laboratory director.

Techno Defence subsequently received support under DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) programme to develop and manufacture the cooler domestically.

The development involved precision manufacturing and collaboration with domestic industrial and research capabilities. By 2023-24, the indigenous cooler had reportedly been completed and handed over to DRDO for evaluation.

Trials were subsequently reported to have validated its performance, marking a significant step towards integrating an Indian-made component into missile seeker systems.

Breaking dependence on a niche technology

The importance of the breakthrough goes beyond the size of the device.

Missile seekers are among the most technologically sensitive parts of modern guided weapons. A seeker must identify, track and guide a missile towards its target despite changing environmental and battlefield conditions. The cooling system supporting an infrared detector is therefore a critical part of that chain.

Advanced JT cooler technology has historically been concentrated among a small number of countries, including the US, France and Israel. The technology is also subject to strategic export controls, making domestic development particularly valuable for India.

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An indigenous source could help insulate Indian missile programmes from foreign supply disruptions, export restrictions and geopolitical constraints.

What it means for India's defence industry

The development is also significant because it illustrates the changing role of India's private defence sector.

Rather than developing an entire missile system from scratch, companies such as Techno Defence are increasingly focusing on specialised subsystems that can become crucial building blocks for larger weapons programmes.

Mastering sensors, seekers, cooling systems, electronics and precision components can reduce import dependence while creating an indigenous supplier base for India's missile programmes.