India verifies nationality before accepting deportees

Jaiswal said India has ongoing cooperation with the United States on migration and mobility. He added that whenever information is received about a person who is to be deported, India verifies their nationality.

“Upon verification, India agrees to take them back,” Jaiswal said.

The comments come as India and the US continue to cooperate on migration-related matters, including the return of Indian nationals who are found to be in the US illegally.

India, China continue diplomatic and military talks

On India-China relations, Jaiswal said the two countries continue to engage regularly through both diplomatic and military mechanisms.

He informed that a meeting of the senior highest military commanders was held recently in the Eastern sector. Discussions between the two sides focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control.

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Jaiswal said such interactions are aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and preventing any escalation.

India concerned over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

On incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said New Delhi is concerned about such incidents.

He urged the government of Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

On Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jaiswal said the request is being examined in line with established processes.

He also said the case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is separate from the extradition request.

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Passport notice issued to Saurav Das

Responding to a query on a showcause notice issued to CJP's Saurav Das, Jaiswal said the passport application process requires an applicant to provide accurate information.

He said that based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office in Chennai has issued a showcause notice to Saurav Das, asking him to provide a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth.

Jaiswal added that Saurav Das was also advised not to use the passport until he submits his response.