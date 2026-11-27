The donation is among the most significant individual offerings made to the temple and reflects Jain's devotion to Lord Venkateswara. The offering was also linked to a long-standing vow and his gratitude for the success of his business ventures.

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What does the gold donation include?

The collection comprises 46 ornaments arranged in nine sets, crafted specifically for the temple's religious rituals and ceremonial decorations. The ornaments include a traditional crown, waist belt, shoulder ornaments, necklaces, anklets, sacred foot ornaments known as Padma Paadalu, and other jewellery pieces.

The offering also includes diamond-studded ornaments, with the diamonds weighing approximately 238.2 carats. Of the total contribution, 106 kg of gold ornaments are intended for Lord Venkateswara, while a 15 kg golden garment has been presented for Goddess Padmavathi.

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భూలోక వైకుంఠం తిరుమల క్షేత్రంలో కొలువుదీరిన కలియుగ ప్రత్యక్ష దైవం శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామివారికి ఓ భక్తుడు 121 కిలోల బంగారాన్ని విరాళంగా, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారి సమక్షంలో శ్రీవారికి సమర్పించారు. #Tirumala #TTD #SriVenkateswaraSwamy #GoldDonation #Govinda #Tirupati #VardhmanJain #RadhikaJain #TTDOfficialUpdates — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 26, 2026

The jewellery was specially manufactured in Chennai according to the temple's requirements. The ornaments are expected to be used during the deity's daily rituals and special adornment ceremonies.

Who is Vardhaman Jain?

Vardhaman Jain is an entrepreneur and business leader best known as the founder and vice-chairman of Access Healthcare, a company operating in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management services. He has also served as a director of Asia Engineering and held leadership positions in the technology and business process outsourcing sectors.

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Jain previously served as managing director of Dell Services' business process outsourcing division. He also co-founded Vision HealthSource, a healthcare services company that was subsequently acquired by Perot Systems and integrated into Dell.

He studied statistics at Loyola College in Chennai and computer science at the University of Texas at Austin, building an academic foundation that complemented his career in technology-driven businesses.

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Previous donations and philanthropic work

Jain has previously contributed to religious and social initiatives associated with Tirumala. His reported contributions include ₹7 crore to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and support for a cattle-feed mixing plant valued at around ₹5 crore for the TTD's goshala.

Beyond temple-related contributions, Jain is associated with philanthropic initiatives supporting education, hunger relief and emergency healthcare through the Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust. He has also supported skill development opportunities for underprivileged youth.