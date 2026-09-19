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2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards: Air India secures gets Best Airline in India award 

2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards: Air India secures gets Best Airline in India award 

The award for 'Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia' specifically honors the frontline teams across cabin crew, airport operations, customer support, and ground services who handle millions of passengers annually, the airline said in a statement.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 12:39 PM IST
2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards: Air India secures gets Best Airline in India award Accepting the awards alongside cabin crew members, Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, pointed to the workforce as the engine behind the recognition.  

Standing before global aviation leaders in London, Air India executives and frontline cabin crew stepped up to receive three of the industry's highest accolades, marking a major milestone in the carrier’s multi-year turnaround.

On September 18, the airline announced that it has been named the 'Best Airline in India' and earned the title for 'Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia' at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline also formally received its Skytrax 4-Star Airline Certification for Business Class and Economy Class, moving up from its previous 3-Star rating.

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Determined by passenger votes in the world's largest airline satisfaction survey, the wins offer direct validation of the carrier’s ongoing transformation under its multi-phase Vihaan.AI strategy. The award for 'Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia' specifically honors the frontline teams across cabin crew, airport operations, customer support, and ground services who handle millions of passengers annually, the airline said in a statement.

Accepting the awards alongside cabin crew members, Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, pointed to the workforce as the engine behind the recognition.

"To be recognised as 'Best Airline in India' and to receive the award for 'Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia' is especially meaningful because it reflects the New Air India experience our guests are experiencing and acknowledging," Wilson said. "These awards belong to the more than 24,000 Air Indians whose professionalism, warmth, and commitment are driving our transformation every day."

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"Combined with our Skytrax 4-Star certification, these recognitions demonstrate the steady progress Air India has made in recent years," Wilson added. "While we are encouraged by how far we have come, we remain focused on the work ahead as we continue investing in our people, products, technology, and customer experience to build an airline that makes India proud on the global stage.”

The awards come amid sweeping structural changes at Air India. More than 130 narrowbody and widebody aircraft in its fleet are now newly delivered or retrofitted, featuring modernized interiors and upgraded digital amenities. The carrier deployed India’s first Airbus A350 and added line-fit Boeing 787-9 aircraft to its long-haul operations while continuing to overhaul legacy aircraft across its network.

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The operational improvements are reflected in customer satisfaction metrics. Air India’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) — a key benchmark tracking passenger advocacy — surged by more than 70 points, moving from -35 in late 2022 to nearly +40 today. On flagship aircraft like the A350 and B787-9, NPS scores consistently reach the high 60s, confirming a sharp shift in traveler perception as the airline expands its domestic and international footprint.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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