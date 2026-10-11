One of the most important aspects of the festival is the observance of Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami, when devotees perform special prayers and, in many households, organise Kanya Pujan.

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Navratri 2026: Complete date-wise calendar

According to the Delhi-specific calendar published by Drik Panchang, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11. The main dates for devotees to remember are as follows.

When is Ghatasthapana in 2026?

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, marks the beginning of Navratri worship. Devotees establish a sacred pot at home or in a place of worship and begin rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

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The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana depends on the local Panchang, sunrise and the prevailing tithi. Devotees should check the muhurat for their city before performing the ritual.

Durga Ashtami 2026: Date and significance

Durga Ashtami will fall on Sunday, October 18. It is among the most significant days of Navratri and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Mahagauri in the nine-day sequence.

Many families perform special puja, offer bhog and conduct Kanya Pujan, in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine. Some devotees also observe a fast or perform additional rituals on this day.

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Maha Navami 2026: When will it be observed?

Maha Navami will be observed on Monday, October 19, according to the Delhi calendar. Devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga, and offer prayers for prosperity, wisdom and fulfilment.

In several traditions, Kanya Pujan and Navami Homa are performed on Ashtami or Navami, depending on family customs and local religious practices.

Dussehra 2026: Date and importance

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, falls on Tuesday, October 20. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and is associated with Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. In eastern India, Vijayadashami also marks the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations.

Public celebrations may include Ramleela performances, the burning of Ravana effigies, processions and the immersion of Durga idols.