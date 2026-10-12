Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' to release on November 5. Advance bookings open on Dussehra

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The announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The makers shared the message, “Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai,” signalling the beginning of a new cinematic interpretation of the ancient Indian epic.

'Ramayana' to release in nearly 40 languages worldwide

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The film is expected to reach audiences in nearly 40 languages worldwide, according to reports, underscoring the scale of its global release strategy. The makers aim to bring the story of Lord Rama to viewers beyond India, positioning the project as a major international release for Indian cinema.

The release date announcement follows confusion over the film's schedule. An international trailer distributed by Sony Pictures had earlier indicated November 6 as the global release date, while producer Namit Malhotra had previously spoken about a Diwali release in India. The latest announcement has now confirmed November 5 for the worldwide theatrical opening.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part adaptation is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The project combines large-scale production with visual effects to bring the epic to the big screen.

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The film's first instalment is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, while Ramayana: Part Two is planned for Diwali 2027. The films are expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India, with international distribution arrangements supporting the wider rollout.

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'Ramayana' cast

The film features a prominent ensemble cast, led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva.