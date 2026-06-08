8 killed, 6 injured as molten iron spills at Vizag Steel Plant; PM announces ex gratia

At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL)-run Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were killed and six others injured after molten iron spilt on them during an industrial accident on Monday, officials said.

"Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously," an official told PTI.

Advertisement

According to police, the accident occurred when molten iron being transported in a bucket by a crane spilled unexpectedly. The molten metal was at an extremely high temperature of around 1,600 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore said the mishap took place at around 4.15 pm. The six injured workers were shifted to two private hospitals in the port city for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy.

"I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments," Naidu said in a post on X.

Authorities have initiated relief and rescue measures, while further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.