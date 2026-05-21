‘A great ally’: Marco Rubio highlights ‘important’ US ties ahead of first India visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said there is “a lot to work on” with India ahead of his upcoming visit, underlining the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington amid evolving global geopolitical challenges.

Speaking about his India trip, Rubio stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation and described India as a key partner for the United States.

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“There's a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip,” Rubio said while commenting on the significance of his visit.

Rubio’s remarks come at a time when the US and India are deepening engagement across defence, trade, technology, Indo-Pacific security, and critical supply chains. His visit is expected to focus on strengthening strategic coordination between the two democracies, particularly amid rising concerns over regional security and economic resilience.

SECRETARY RUBIO on his INDIA TRIP: There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip. pic.twitter.com/6NcHqmQ8mB — Department of State (@StateDept) May 21, 2026

The trip is also being viewed as part of Washington’s broader effort to reinforce ties with major partners in Asia. India has emerged as a crucial player in the Indo-Pacific framework, with both nations expanding cooperation through initiatives involving semiconductors, emerging technologies, clean energy, and defence manufacturing.

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Officials are also expected to discuss ongoing global conflicts, maritime security, and ways to boost investment and commercial ties. The visit could further build on recent high-level engagements between the administration of US President Donald Trump and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on a four-day visit to India beginning May 23, marking his first official trip to the country since assuming office. The visit was announced by the US Department of State amid growing strategic engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio will travel to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi during his visit from May 23 to 26. He is expected to hold discussions with senior Indian officials on key areas including energy, security, trade and defence cooperation.