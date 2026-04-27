Large parts of the country are already reeling under intense heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures reached 46.9°C on April 26, with at least 16 cities recording 45°C or more. In Prayagraj, the temperature touched 45.2°C, reflecting how quickly the summer has intensified.

As a result, households, offices and businesses have turned to air conditioners and other cooling devices earlier than usual, pushing electricity use higher, especially during the daytime.

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While India has managed to meet the surge during the day, thanks to solar power and coal-based generation, the pressure is building after sunset. The situation is further complicated by reduced availability of gas-based power, linked to supply disruptions caused by the Middle East war.

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Changing holiday's schedule in schools

Under the revised order, all schools in Uttar Pradesh under the Basic Education Council will now operate in the morning shift.

School timing: 7:30 am to 12:30 pm

Prayer and yoga: 7:30 am to 7:40 am

Lunch break: 10:00 am to 10:15 am

Staff working hours: till 1:30 pm

The move comes as temperatures continue to rise sharply across the state, making afternoon school hours increasingly difficult for students. Authorities have highlighted that young children are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, with risks such as dehydration, fatigue and heat exhaustion. The revised timings are intended to make school attendance safer and more manageable during the ongoing heatwave.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 and directed officials to ensure its strict implementation across the capital, describing this year's approach as more scientific and robust than previous years.

The plan covers a wide range: cool roofing, misting systems at bus stops, ORS support for schoolchildren, rest periods for construction workers, and water arrangements for stray animals and birds. Satellite data has been used to map high-risk thermal zones across the city, with vulnerable groups and specific hotspot localities placed at the centre of the response.

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Part of a wider national response

Uttar Pradesh is among several states adjusting school schedules due to rising temperatures:

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Chhattisgarh: Summer vacation advanced from April 20 to June 15

Uttarakhand: “Water bell” breaks introduced to ensure hydration

Madhya Pradesh: Shifted to morning school timings (7:30 am to 12:30 pm)

Odisha: Early classes scheduled from 6:30 am to 10:30 am

Kerala: Summer classes banned completely

Along with revised timings, schools are being encouraged to ensure drinking water availability, shaded classrooms and regular health monitoring.

Heatwave spikes record power demand

India is witnessing a sharp and early spike in electricity demand this summer, with consumption touching a record 256 gigawatts on Saturday as a severe heatwave drives up the use of cooling appliances, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The latest figure, according to data from the Grid Controller of India, surpasses the 252 gigawatts recorded on Friday. What makes this surge unusual is its timing. Such peaks are typically seen in June or July, but extreme temperatures have brought the demand forward this year.

Don't miss | 256 GW & rising: Heatwave drives India’s power demand to all-time high. Can the grid cope?

To manage the rising demand, the government is delaying maintenance at coal-fired power plants to ensure continuous supply. It is also increasing reliance on coal and renewable energy, while promoting hydropower and nuclear energy as stable sources.

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At the same time, there is a stronger push towards energy storage systems, which can help balance supply during peak hours when renewable sources are not available.

As early as March, the power ministry had projected that electricity demand could reach 283 gigawatts this season. With temperatures rising sooner than expected, that level may be reached earlier, putting additional pressure on the power system.

Doctors’ advisory

The extreme heat is affecting daily life, with health experts warning of a rising risk of dehydration and heatstroke if basic precautions are not followed.

In a conversation with ANI, Dr L S Shyam Singh from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has urged people to remain cautious as temperatures remain high.



#WATCH | Delhi: On heat wave, Dr L. Shyam Singh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, says, "To prevent heatstroke, the most important thing is to… pic.twitter.com/gwr4a1npUv — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026



Singh advises people to stay well hydrated throughout the day and not wait until they feel thirsty. In severe cases, hospital care such as cooling therapy may be required, he said.