After 50-minute Modi-Xi meet, BRICS leaders head to Bharat Mandapam PM's gala dinner

The dinner, scheduled for 7:30 pm, is being presented as a celebration of India's culinary traditions, with a menu featuring regional flavours, traditional Indian preparations and millets.

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BRICS Summit 2026 dinner: What’s on the menu?

Refreshing beverages

Guests will be welcomed with two beverages placed on the table:

Pomegranate juice Coconut water

The menu describes this section as “A stream of refreshing flavours.”

Starters

The starter course combines familiar Indian flavours with contemporary culinary techniques.

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Khandvi Mille - Feuille - The menu features Khandvi Mille - Feuille, described as a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. It is served with Kesar mango, micro-greens and yoghurt dressing. Khumb Galouti - The second starter is Khumb Galouti, consisting of tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, served on a bed of sheermal bread.

BRICS Summit | Menu of the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WSQnxIG0hZ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

Main course

The main course features several vegetarian preparations inspired by different parts of India's culinary traditions.

Paneer Lababdar - Paneer Lababdar consists of soft cottage cheese cubes simmered in a rich gravy of shallots and tomato. Gucchi Marmik - The menu includes Gucchi Marmik, featuring Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, gently simmered with saffron, raisins and mamra almonds. Carrot Bean Poriyal - Carrot Bean Poriyal is a blend of carrots and green beans toasted in aromatic South Indian spices and cooked in hand-pressed virgin coconut oil. It is finished with freshly grated coconut. Thakkali Belle Sagu - The menu's Thakkali Belle Sagu is a light lentil broth of toor dal enriched with fresh tomatoes and curry leaves. Millet Pulao - A prominent millet-based preparation is Millet Pulao, made with fragrant basmati rice and pearl millets, cooked with spices and seasonal aromatics. Beetroot Raita - The main course also includes Beetroot Raita, consisting of chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs.

The main course is accompanied by assorted Indian breads.

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Desserts

The dessert course continues the Indian theme with two distinctive preparations.

Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi - Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi combines seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream with a crispy sweet fritter. Shahtoot Phirni - The second dessert is Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked pudding made from milk and rice, topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf.

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Millet takes centre stage

A special section of the menu is dedicated to Shree Anna, the term used in the menu for millets. The accompanying note highlights millets as nutrient-rich grains containing vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, while also emphasising their resilience and suitability for sustainable agriculture.

The BRICS dinner specifically showcases three types of millet through different courses: