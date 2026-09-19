Air India AI171 crash: Pilots seek detailed probe into Boeing 787 electrical systems

The request comes after the US-based Foundation for Aviation Safety (FAS) reportedly questioned the AAIB over the absence of interim safety recommendations for the Boeing 787 fleet. FAS has claimed that it provided the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch with hundreds of official, non-public documents relating to the aircraft involved in the crash.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, while operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick. Of the 242 people aboard, 241 died, including all 12 crew members. Nineteen people on the ground were also killed, taking the total death toll to 260. One passenger survived.

The victims included citizens of India, the UK, Portugal and Canada.

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FIP said the Boeing 787’s advanced electrical architecture warrants particular scrutiny of technical evidence concerning electrical generation, power distribution, avionics integration, data-network performance, software functionality and overall system reliability.

The pilots’ body has asked the AAIB to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of available electrical-system evidence, consider technical information submitted by FAS and issue appropriate safety recommendations based on the findings of the AI171 investigation.

Last month, FAS wrote to the AAIB regarding the crash investigation and said documents supplied to it through the UK AAIB contained details of what it described as chronic and systemic failures involving the aircraft’s electrical, electronic and flight-computer systems. FAS said the information could be relevant to determining the factors that contributed to the crash.

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The VT-ANB aircraft was manufactured in 2013 and was powered by GE engines. It had accumulated 41,868 flight hours, while its Airworthiness Review Certificate was valid until May 23, 2026.

In its interim statement on June 12, the AAIB said the investigation had made significant progress. It said the final report would be released after completion of all investigative activities, international review and consultation processes.

The agency has not disclosed specific findings from the probe, but said investigators had conducted an extensive examination of the technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.

(With PTI inputs)