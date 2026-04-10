Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Items you should avoid buying on this auspicious day

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19th this year and is widely regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This day is considered ideal for new beginnings, buying gold, and making significant investments.

However, religious beliefs also suggest that certain purchases should be avoided. According to tradition, these five items are considered inauspicious to buy on Akshaya Tritiya.

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Five things considered inauspicious to buy on Akshaya Tritiya

Iron items

Iron items should not be bought on Akshaya Tritiya because iron is the metal of Saturn. Buying iron items on an auspicious occasion is considered inauspicious. Iron items purchased on Akshaya Tritiya can also cause accidents. Therefore, buying things made of this metal should be avoided on this day.

Disposable items

Nowadays, many things in the market are of no use after being used once and are thrown away. Such things should not be bought on Akshaya Tritiya. Buy things on Akshaya Tritiya that will last for a long time. Disposable items are not considered good for the prosperity of the house.

Aluminum items

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Aluminium is considered an impure metal in religious texts, so things made from it are not used in any auspicious work like worship, etc. Do not buy things made of aluminium on an auspicious occasion like Akshaya Tritiya, as there is a fear of loss of prosperity in the house.

Glass items

Some people buy glass items as showpieces and bring them home on Akshaya Tritiya. This is not right because glass is associated with Rahu, which can also cause mental stress. Therefore, buying glass items on Akshaya Tritiya should be avoided.

Sharp objects

Do not buy any sharp or pointed objects, such as knives, scissors, or needles, on Akshaya Tritiya. These things have a negative impact on our lives and spread unrest in the house. Therefore, do not bring these things home on Akshaya Tritiya.