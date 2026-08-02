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Amarnath Yatra back on track as NH-44 reopens after restoration work, fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims sets off from Jammu

Amarnath Yatra back on track as NH-44 reopens after restoration work, fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims sets off from Jammu

The traffic police have also advised commuters to check the latest road and traffic updates before setting out, as more rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Amarnath Yatra back on track as NH-44 reopens after restoration work, fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims sets off from JammuSo far, more than 4.50 lakh pilgrims have paid their respects at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday after authorities reopened the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) for limited traffic, clearing the way for thousands of stranded pilgrims following a two-day suspension triggered by heavy rain and road damage.

A fresh batch of 3,886 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 2.52 am in a convoy of 177 vehicles under tight security, heading towards the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district. The pilgrimage resumed after restoration work on damaged stretches of the highway made limited movement possible.

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This is the 25th batch of pilgrims to depart from Jammu since the 57-day annual pilgrimage began on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28.

So far, more than 4.50 lakh pilgrims have paid their respects at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas.

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Highway reopened for restricted movement

The yatra from Jammu was suspended on Saturday after incessant rainfall damaged multiple stretches of the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Jhakani in Udhampur and Banihal in Ramban.

Officials said the worst-hit stretch near Dewal Bridge in the Samroli area of Udhampur has now been restored for single-carriage traffic. While repair work is still underway, light motor vehicles were allowed to travel from Jammu on Sunday morning after the two-day closure.

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Traffic from Qazigund towards Jammu will resume once the Amarnath Yatra convoy passes through the area. Heavy motor vehicles will continue to ply only on alternate days, officials said.

The traffic police have also advised commuters to check the latest road and traffic updates before setting out, as more rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

Restoration efforts continue

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma visited Samroli near Dewal Bridge on Saturday to inspect debris clearance and restoration work.

He reviewed the operations being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) using heavy earth-moving machinery and stressed the need to speed up debris removal while ensuring the safety of workers.

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The officer also met local residents affected by the highway closure and assured them that the police, NHAI and the district administration are working together to restore normal traffic movement at the earliest.

(With inputs from agency)

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Published on: Aug 2, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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