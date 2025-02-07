Anti-corruption bureau team denied entry to Arvind Kejriwal’s residence amid ‘Operation Lotus’ row

High drama unfolded outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team was denied entry when they arrived to question the AAP chief regarding bribery allegations against the BJP. This incident occurred a day before the vote counting in Delhi, following Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's directive for the ACB to investigate AAP's 'Operation Lotus' accusation against the BJP.

The controversy centres around AAP MP Sanjay Singh's assertion that the BJP offered Rs 15 crore each to seven AAP candidates to defect. Singh claimed, without disclosing names, that the candidates received phone calls from the BJP the day after the elections for the 70-member Assembly on Wednesday.

Arvind Kejriwal also alleged on Twitter that the BJP offered Rs 15 crore to 16 candidates in exchange for ministerial positions.

The Lt Governor's order was based on a formal complaint by Delhi BJP Secretary Vishnu Mittal, who described the allegations as serious and requiring immediate investigation. Mittal criticised the AAP leaders for not providing evidence to support their claims and accused them of spreading false information to create panic and unrest in Delhi. He urged the Lt Governor to deploy the ACB for a thorough probe and suggested summoning Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh for a detailed inquiry.

In response, Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, confirmed that Saxena had instructed the ACB to investigate the allegations. The BJP's complaint described AAP’s accusations as false, intending to damage the BJP's reputation and incite unrest following the polling.

Sanjay Singh, speaking to reporters, accused the BJP of creating drama and emphasised the need for action on the allegations. He stated his intention to visit the ACB office with his lawyer to file a complaint. When questioned about evidence, Singh mentioned he had disclosed a phone number involved in the alleged offer to AAP candidates.

Sources indicate that the ACB has formed three teams to investigate the matter. While Singh's statement is being recorded at the ACB office, officials will also record statements from Kejriwal and AAP Minister Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat at their residences.

AAP's allegations against the BJP followed exit polls predicting the BJP's return to power in the capital after 27 years, with an average of five exit polls suggesting the BJP would secure 39 seats, surpassing the required majority of 36. The AAP, aiming for a third consecutive term, is projected to win 30 seats. However, AAP leader Reena Gupta dismissed the exit polls, citing past inaccuracies in 2013, 2015, and 2020. Delhi voters participated in a fierce three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with a total voter turnout of 60.55%. The vote counting and results are scheduled for Saturday.