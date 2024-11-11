scorecardresearch
Business Today
Anti-Waqf Amendment Bill march to Delhi on Nov 24

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and is currently under the consideration of the JPC.

Waqf Amendment Bill protest march ahead of Parliament session Waqf Amendment Bill protest march ahead of Parliament session

Muslim scholars and community leaders in Jaipur have announced a march to Delhi on November 24 to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. They claim that the bill aims to take over properties belonging to the community. 

The announcement was made at a protest event in Jaipur, attended by Waqf Board members, representatives from the Ajmer Dargah, a Congress MLA, and Imran Masood, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Bill, among others.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August and is currently under the consideration of the JPC. The government describes it as a step towards greater transparency in managing Waqf properties. However, Muslim organisations and opposition parties argue that it grants the government excessive powers and threatens community-owned properties.

Shahid Hasan, a member of the Rajasthan Waqf Board, criticised the proposed amendments, saying, "They want to change the Waqf Act and even rename it. There is a section under which property can be designated as Waqf. They are proposing that only those who have been Muslims for five years can donate property to Waqf. This clearly means non-Muslims will no longer be able to make such donations."

Congress MP Imran Masood, a JPC member, contended that the bill violates constitutional rights and called for amendments to the Waqf legislation. "Our rights are protected by the Constitution, and the government cannot act against the Waqf Board in this way," he asserted, warning that the government might even acquire temple properties in the future. He urged his ‘non-Muslim brothers’ to help them out.

Approximately 30 waqf boards in India manage properties spanning over 9 lakh acres, with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, making them the third-largest landowners in the country, after the Railways and the Defence Ministry.

 

Published on: Nov 11, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
