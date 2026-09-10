'At least ₹20,000 crore investment chahiye...': Ashneer Grover sounds alarm on DU's crumbling infra

"Delhi University infra is crumbling. Jo afford kar sakte hai - aur jinke bachhe honhaar bhi hai - woh bhi foreign university isiliye bhejte hai apne bachho ko ! Safety and quality of life first," Grover wrote on X.



Delhi University infra is crumbling . Jo afford kar sakte hai - aur jinke bachhe honhaar bhi hai - woh bhi foreign university isiliye bhejte hai apne bachho ko ! Safety and quality of life first.



At least $2 BN (₹20,000 crores) investment chahiye DU ko world class banane ke… https://t.co/eEgYg4rx3e — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 9, 2026

He argued that affluent families with deserving children routinely opt for foreign institutions due to mounting concerns over campus safety, outdated buildings, and poor overall quality of life.

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The tragic collapse in Satya Niketan, near DU’s South Campus, claimed the lives of several students and laid bare the university's housing crisis. Despite housing over 90 affiliated colleges, only 19 provide hostel facilities, leaving the vast majority of outstation students dependent on unregulated private accommodation.

Grover's proposed $2 billion figure is an independent estimate rather than an official university or government proposal. However, his remarks have reignited a fierce debate over funding deficits at one of India's premier public institutions, raising critical questions about whether DU can retain top talent without a massive capital injection.

DO CHECKOUT | 'High prices, poor infrastructure': Netizens seek regulation of PG business after Satya Niketan building collapse

Grover's post comes days after the tragic incident in Satya Niketan in which a four-decade-old, five-storey paying guest (PG) building — housing students from nearby Delhi University colleges — collapsed on September 6, claiming seven lives, including five students.

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A dangerous combination of severe basement waterlogging and ongoing excavation work caused a critical pillar to give way, bringing the entire structure crashing down around midday. While rescue operations managed to pull 12 survivors from the concrete and brick debris, the catastrophic failure snuffed out the promising lives of students who had only just returned from holiday breaks.