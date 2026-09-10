'Licence will get suspended or even cancelled': Nitin Gadkari warns repeat traffic offenders

Gadkari made the remarks while speaking at the 66th SIAM Annual Convention 2026 held on September 3. Under the proposed system, every traffic offence would lead to points being deducted from the driving licence and vehicle RC. Once the accumulated deductions cross a specified threshold, authorities could suspend or cancel the licence.

“My ministry is planning to introduce a graded point system in driving licences and vehicle registration certificates,” Gadkari said. “Every offence will cut points on the driving licence. And after a particular limit, the licence will get suspended or even cancelled.”

The proposed framework is intended to distinguish responsible motorists from habitual traffic offenders. Drivers with a clean record could receive incentives, including insurance company benefits, while repeated violations would incur progressively stricter penalties.

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“These are exactly the people who have good points; they will get incentives from insurance companies or whatever benefits will be there. But those who are habitually making mistakes, the penalty is there. That is the principle behind this policy,” Gadkari said.

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Focus on driver behaviour

Gadkari also highlighted driver behaviour as one of the major road-safety challenges in India. The ministry plans to establish 1,600 driving training centres across the country. According to the report, 24 centres are already operational, and another 112 are in the pipeline, while around 10 lakh drivers have received training at such centres.

Emphasising accountability for dangerous driving, Gadkari said, “Somewhere, we have to challenge the people where this misdeed is responsible for the consequences.”

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India records around 5 lakh road accidents annually

Gadkari also pointed to the scale of India's road-safety crisis. The country records around five lakh road accidents every year, resulting in approximately 1.80 lakh deaths, with a large proportion of those killed reportedly aged between 18 and 36.

“This is a very problematic situation for the country. At any cost, these numbers have to be reduced,” Gadkari said. He added that the government intends to examine the entire value chain of a crash and incorporate new technologies, including solutions developed by Indian startups.

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Bharat NCAP 2.0 and emission-control device

Separately, Gadkari said Bharat NCAP 2.0 is planned to roll out from October 2027. The upgraded programme will assess the entire safety chain of vehicles as part of efforts to improve road safety.

The minister also announced plans for an emission-control device for older BS-IV vehicles, with the device expected to cost around ₹4,000-5,000. According to Gadkari, trials are complete, and emissions after retrofit reportedly matched BS-VI levels.