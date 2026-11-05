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'At pre-2014 pace, Pune would have waited decades': PM Modi highlights metro's rapid expansion

'At pre-2014 pace, Pune would have waited decades': PM Modi highlights metro's rapid expansion

PM Modi earlier this week inaugurated Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, built at a cost of over ₹8,300 crore

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 8:56 PM IST
'At pre-2014 pace, Pune would have waited decades': PM Modi highlights metro's rapid expansionPM Modi contrasts pre-2014 Metro growth with nearly 1,200-km network today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the rapid expansion of India's Metro rail network, saying cities such as Pune might have waited decades for Metro connectivity had development continued at the pace seen before 2014.

In a post on X, Modi said India's operational Metro network had grown from 248 km across five cities in 2014 to nearly 1,200 km across 26 cities today.

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"Let me ask you...If India’s Metro network had continued expanding at the pace it did before 2014, how long would the wait be for cities like Pune to have a metro? YEARS….no…DECADES perhaps. And that was UNACCEPTABLE," he said.

The Prime Minister said more than one crore passengers now use Metro services across India every day.

"The impact goes beyond statistics or numbers. It means less time in traffic, more family time, greater productivity and better opportunities," Modi said. "This is the transformation we are working towards for urban India!"

India's Metro network now serves major urban centres including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

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The expansion has brought rapid transit connectivity to several cities that did not have operational Metro networks in 2014.

PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro Pink Line

Modi's remarks come days after he inaugurated Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, built at a cost of over ₹8,300 crore.

The approximately 23-km corridor connects Maan to District Court Metro station, linking the Hinjewadi IT hub with Shivajinagar. The project is expected to improve commuting for thousands of IT professionals and other passengers.

According to the government, the Pink Line will be operated entirely by women train operators. Around 30% of its electricity requirements are also planned to be met through solar power.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Phase-II of Pune Metro, estimated to cost ₹13,500 crore.

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The expansion includes Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, which will strengthen connectivity between major residential, commercial and IT hubs.

Among the proposed corridors, Line 4 will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla over 25.52 km, while Line 4A will link Nal Stop to Manik Baug over 6.12 km.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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