Commercial banks will get wider operational latitude to manage short-term cash mismatches starting next week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the minimum daily maintenance requirement for the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 90% from 99%, effective from the reporting fortnight beginning December 1, 2026.
"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99% of the requirement to 90% effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026," the central bank said in a notification on Friday.