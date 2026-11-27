The relaxation reverses a tightening step introduced by the central bank less than two months ago. On October 9, the RBI had raised the daily CRR floor from 90% to 99% — effective October 16, 2026 — to absorb excess cash when banking system liquidity was flush at a surplus of ₹11.16 lakh crore in September.

Since then, domestic liquidity conditions have swung sharply, slipping into a deficit for the first time in five months. Driven by goods and services tax (GST) outflows and the central bank's interventions in the foreign exchange market, recent system liquidity deficits have widened to ₹47,641 crore, pushing overnight call money rates above the RBI's policy corridor.

Under existing regulatory norms, scheduled commercial banks must park 3% of their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) as interest-free cash balances with the RBI.

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While both the overall 3% CRR rate and the requirement to maintain 100% of the prescribed reserve on average across the 15-day reporting fortnight remain unchanged, reducing the daily floor by nine percentage points gives treasury desks crucial breathing room.

Lenders can now dip further into their reserve buffers on days of heavy cash outflows without triggering penalties, provided they make up the shortfall on subsequent days within the fortnight.