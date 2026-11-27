"The divergence between frontline indices and broader market performance indicates that investors are becoming increasingly selective, favouring stocks with stronger earnings visibility and reasonable valuations. However, the rupee weakening towards Rs 92.92 against the dollar and Brent crude approaching $98 per barrel pose risks to inflation, the import bill and corporate margins," Kasat said.

Kasat said proposed US tariffs on trading partners, including India, add another layer of uncertainty for export-oriented sectors. "Going ahead, currency stability, crude prices, global trade developments and domestic earnings will determine market direction. Investors should remain selective and use corrections to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses,” he said.

The BSE Sensex pack plunged 989.34 points, or 1.17 per cent, to settle at 83,339.26. The NSE Nifty index dropped 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 25,607.20.

The broader market sentiment was positive, with Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.1 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbing 0.56 per cent for the day.

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IT stocks led losers at Sensex, with HCL Technologies falling 2.81% to Rs 1,423.80, Infosys 2.55% to Rs 1,152.00, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) 2.46% to Rs 2,575 apiece. Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 1.56% and was the best Sensex performer. It was followed by Titan Company (up 0.95%) and InterGlobe Aviation (0.50%). Other gainers included Tata Steel, up 0.46%, Power Grid, which advanced 0.37%, and Trent, up 0.23%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said Indian equities took a breather after a strong four-week rally, as higher crude prices, a weaker rupee and rising domestic bond yields prompted profit booking in index heavyweights.

"Renewed Middle East tensions pushed Brent higher, raising concerns over supply and domestic inflation. At the same time, a revival in Asian AI stocks could divert some flows away from India, which had benefited from its relatively domestic-oriented growth profile amid crowded global AI trades," he said.