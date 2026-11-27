“The top 10-20 companies have given fabulous returns led by very strong inflows from foreign institutional investors,” Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President at SBI Securities, told Business Today. “These inflows should not take away credit from a robust earnings growth across all pockets during the past quarter.”

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The Nifty has traded for 18 sessions in November, and each day has seen a positive inflow of foreign money into Indian equities. Foreigners bought an average of Rs 8,000 crore worth of domestic shares a day in November, data shows, pointing to attractive valuations and a reversal of the global AI trade in favour of India.

“There was a reduction in FII shareholdings to the extent of 5-11% in many large stocks over the past 8 quarters since September 2024,” Agrawal said. “These stocks are natural magnets and they have delivered a fantastic set of numbers in terms of earnings visibility.”

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The index has also posted its best monthly gain in six years, since the Covid-led lows saw the Nifty rally 14.7% in April 2020.

RUPEE SURGES, OIL DIPS

It’s often said that markets rise on sentiment and liquidity in the short to medium term, but it is valuations that help stocks climb walls of worry. And it is the Nifty’s inexpensive valuations that have attracted strong inflows, which may continue in calendar 2027 as well.

Agrawal expects the Nifty to cross 28,000 points next year based on a “conservative earnings multiple of 20. And a bullish level of 32,000 points in a blue-sky scenario”.

Helping bulls on Dalal Street is the currency. India’s rupee became the world’s best performer in November, surging 2.27% against the dollar as strong FII inflows and weakening oil prices added to its strength.

Oil is India’s biggest import, with the nation bringing in up to 5 million barrels per day to fuel the world’s fastest-growing large economy. Crude oil plunged 17% in November as the war in the Middle East took a breather after US President Donald Trump’s party lost badly in the mid-term elections.

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As a consequence, fund managers rotated out of oil and precious metals such as gold and silver into equities.

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to raise $136 billion in FCNR(B) deposits from overseas earlier this year has also boosted the currency.

MORE GAINS AHEAD

Beaten-down Indian equities are likely to rally further as foreigners and domestic investors buy into rising optimism ahead of the nation’s annual budget presentation on February 1.

SBI Securities favours private banks, discount brokers and select FMCG stocks as its top picks for the year ahead. For those who remain fence-sitters, the best way forward is to buy a large-cap diversified equity fund via the systematic investment route to ride this rally.