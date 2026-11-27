The 8th Pay Commission could become the government's next major income-support measure, following GST rate rationalisation and personal income-tax relief. The report expects an announcement around the Union Budget in February 2027 or, at the latest, during the first half of the calendar year 2027.

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The revised pay structure is expected to be effective from January 1, 2026, which would also mean arrears payments, providing a one-time boost to household cash flows alongside recurring salary and pension increases.

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The potential consumption boost comes at a time when rural and urban demand are facing headwinds. Rural households are particularly vulnerable to weak monsoon conditions, depleted reservoir levels, lower rabi sowing and the possibility of a stronger El Niño. Rising food inflation could further erode their purchasing power, given the larger share of food in rural household expenditure.

Urban consumption, meanwhile, faces pressure from higher borrowing costs and rising consumer prices. Companies are increasingly signalling that they will pass on higher input costs to consumers, potentially weighing on discretionary spending, particularly in price-sensitive categories.

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The report expects inflation to breach the Reserve Bank of India's 6% upper tolerance threshold for three consecutive quarters, from 3QFY27 to 1QFY28, and projects average inflation at 5.3% in FY27.

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It also expects the RBI to undertake three more 25-basis-point rate hikes by April 2027, taking the repo rate to 6.25%.

The estimates are based on 48.62 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners. The report assumes that lower-paid employees and pensioners will spend a larger proportion of their additional income.

India's real GDP is projected to grow 7.5% in FY27 and 7% in FY28, supported by government capital expenditure and resilient domestic demand, despite the inflationary headwinds.