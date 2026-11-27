The company said this is the first and likely last time that the Jugalbandi series will be launched in the domestic market.

Final two bottles in the Jugalbandi series

Rampur Jugalbandi #7, which uses Mizunara Cask maturation, combines ex-Bourbon and rare Japanese Mizunara oak casks. Jugalbandi #8, which uses PX Sherry Cask maturation, combines ex-Bourbon with Pedro Ximénez sherry casks.

The two expressions were first unveiled at TFWA Cannes in 2025 for global markets and are now making their India debut.

With just 240 bottles allocated to the Indian market, Radico Khaitan has positioned the release as a collector’s edition rather than a regular product launch.

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Luxury portfolio crosses ₹475 crore

The launch comes as Radico Khaitan looks to expand its luxury spirits business in India.

The company’s luxury and semi-luxury portfolio recorded sales of ₹475 crore in FY26. Its sales value has more than tripled between FY23 and FY26, and the company is targeting around 25% growth in the segment in FY27.

The portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Sangam World Malt, Virasat Indian Single Malt and Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum.

At a broader level, Radico Khaitan’s Prestige & Above portfolio grew 35.8% year-on-year in volume to 5.28 million cases in Q2 FY27. The portfolio contributed 77.1% of the company’s total IMFL sales value.

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‘Indian luxury spirits can command a place’

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan Limited, said the company’s ambition was to build Indian spirits brands recognised for their quality, craftsmanship and provenance.

“Our ambition is to build Indian spirits brands recognised not just for their quality, but also for their craftsmanship, provenance and ability to create a distinctive experience for consumers. Luxury is built over time through consistency, character and a clear point of view,” Khaitan said.

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“With Rampur Jugalbandi, we are bringing together rare cask expressions and the craft of Indian single malt-making in an edition created for collectors. This is an important expression of our belief that Indian luxury spirits can command a place among the most admired names in the world,” he added.

Radico Khaitan, formerly known as Rampur Distillery Company, started operations in 1943 and began building its own brands in 1998 with 8PM Whisky.

The company has distilleries in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with the latter being a 36% joint venture. It has a total owned capacity of 323 million litres and operates 44 bottling units, including five owned and 39 contract and royalty bottling units.

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The company exports its alcoholic beverage brands to more than 100 countries.

(With Inputs from PTI)