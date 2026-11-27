The report attributed the shift to labour unrest that disrupted production in Bangladesh, along with rising costs that have weakened the country's competitive advantage in garment manufacturing. The factory owners, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because of concerns about their relationships with international buyers, said the unrest had prompted several global brands to move orders out of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Among the listed textile companies, Gokaldas Exports shares touched a high of Rs 818.85, rising 10.91% from their previous close of Rs 738.30. Kitex Garments climbed 7.46% to Rs 131.85, compared with its previous close of Rs 122.70, while Vardhman Textiles advanced 3.47% to a high of Rs 531 against its previous close of Rs 513.20.

The disruption has dealt a blow to Bangladesh's garment industry, which accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings and nearly 40% of its manufacturing jobs. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has estimated that the protests have caused more than $400 million in production losses.

Industry leaders have also cited rising wages, energy shortages and political uncertainty as factors eroding Bangladesh's low-cost manufacturing advantage. Bangladesh is the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China, but these challenges have encouraged international retailers to diversify their sourcing and reduce dependence on the country.

Advertisement

The pressure intensified after Bangladesh approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers on Wednesday. Although the increase was the smallest in four decades, it fell short of workers' demands to more than double wages and triggered fresh clashes with police. Abdur Rahman Tarafder, secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Labour and Employment, described the increase as "satisfactory" and said he hoped all garment workers would resume work from Saturday.

India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the order diversions, while global buyers are also looking at Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia to reduce supply-chain risks and improve delivery reliability.