In September, 34 issues, including NSE, raised Rs 39,380 crore, while October saw 13 issues raise Rs 44,450 crore, thanks to the Jio Platforms IPO, which became the largest issue ever in the Indian market. Interestingly, nearly two dozen IPOs are lined up to hit the street in December 2026.

In 2026 so far, Jio Platforms Ltd saw 98.27 lakh retail applications, while Coal India Ltd subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd saw 68.95 lakh retail applications. Tempsens Instruments, which delivered a multibagger listing pop, attracted 65.95 lakh applications, according to data from Chittorgarh.

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Another multibagger, ESDS Software Solutions Ltd, saw 56.39 lakh applications, while BLS Polymers attracted 55.6 lakh applications, the data suggest. Lumino Industries (53.56 lakh applications), Augmont Enterprises (49.79 lakh applications), Tonbo Imaging India (48.69 lakh applications), Symbiotech Pharmalab (47.87 lakh applications) and SBI Funds Management (47.57 lakh applications) were among the most subscribed IPOs of 2026.



Retail interest remains strong, but investors become selective

Despite robust participation in the primary market, retail investors are becoming more discerning about valuations and the quality of companies coming to the market.

“An average of 21.31 lakh retail investors applied for an IPO in FY25 but this number fell to around 12.87 lakh in FY26 this figure . Yet in the first half of FY27, average retail application numbers rose to 17.71 lakh, said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify.

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It can be seen that despite the increased due diligence being carried out by investors, retail interest continues to be robust, he said.

Echoing the similar tone, Jhunjhunwala advised that continued strong retail participation is anticipated, as financial education is improving; there is greater access to online investing services, and India is seeing an increase in investors. Investors should target those companies offering stable finances, good leadership and appropriate valuations.”

CA Kresha Gupta, Director & Fund Manager at Steptrade Capital, said the year had highlighted changing dynamics in India's IPO market, with investor appetite remaining robust but post-listing performance raising questions about value creation.

“2026 has been a significant year in understanding the changing dynamics of India’s IPO market. The appetite for primary issuances among investors remained robust, but performance after listing suggests that participation in the market and value creation are increasingly diverging,” she said.

“The big picture is that IPO valuations cannot be sustained by liquidity alone. Investors are getting choosier on earnings visibility, governance, business scalability and pricing of issues. For issuers, access to capital will depend increasingly on the quality of the business, not just market sentiment,” she said.

CA Pankaj Agrawal, Director at Valmiki Leela Capital, also pointed to a shift in retail investor behaviour, with investors paying closer attention to valuations and fundamentals.

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“Retail investors have not stepped back from IPOs in 2026 but they have just become choosier. After a very strong 2025, people are looking hard at valuations and what is on offer. Pricey mega-issues and pure OFS deals are seeing a cooler reception, while companies with strong fundamentals and reasonable pricing still see good demand,” said Agrawal.

“The appetite is intact. More demat accounts are being opened and more household savings are moving into the markets. With consumer, fintech, and infra names lined up, retail participation shall stay active but selective. The mindset is also shifting. Investors care less about listing-day pops and more about earnings that can grow, businesses they understand, and a fair entry price,” he said.