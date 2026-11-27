Moreover, exports are expected to remain on a positive trajectory for most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supported by growth across key markets, Nuvama stated.

In the domestic market, Nuvama expects Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield (EIM-RE) and TVS Motor to outperform in the 2W segment, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are likely to lead among PV makers. In the CV segment, Eicher Motors' VE Commercial Vehicles (EIM-VECV) is expected to be among the key outperformers.

Nuvama's preferred OEM picks

Looking ahead, Nuvama expects domestic PV, 2W and medium- and heavy-commercial vehicle (MHCV) volumes to grow at CAGRs of 11 per cent, 7 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, over FY26–FY29. Tractor growth is projected to be moderate, at a CAGR of 3 per cent.

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The brokerage's preferred automobile OEM picks are Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eicher Motors and Hyundai Motor India.

It estimates total volume growth of 25 per cent YoY for M&M Auto, at 1,16,800 units, and 17 per cent for TMPV, at 69,000 units. Hyundai's volumes are forecast to grow 9 per cent YoY to 73,000 units, while Maruti Suzuki is expected to report 2 per cent growth at 2,33,000 units.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Nuvama noted that discounts remained largely unchanged among most OEMs. The brokerage's data showed that volumes in the CV, PV and 2W segments, as well as the tractor segment, declined MoM so far in November.

Choice remains positive on automobile sector

Separately, Choice Institutional Equities maintained a positive outlook on the automobile sector, citing demand momentum as a key factor supporting performance in the second half of FY27.

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Among OEMs, Choice has assigned 'Buy' ratings to Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor, with target prices of Rs 195, Rs 6,450, Rs 4,000, Rs 13,500 and Rs 4,900, respectively.

The brokerage has recommended an 'Add' rating on Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors, with target prices of Rs 11,700 and Rs 8,200, respectively.