The company has consistently denied any wrongdoing, warning that the massive demand is a matter of "life and death" that could "wipe out" its entire investment in India, where it holds just a 2% share of the world's third-largest car market.

The German automaker has been fighting since 2025 to quash India's largest-ever import tax demand. Indian customs authorities have accused Volkswagen of "deliberately" importing almost complete vehicles in unassembled form while declaring them as individual components.

By classifying the shipments as separate parts — which applied to Audi, Škoda, and Volkswagen vehicles brought into its Aurangabad facility between March 2012 and July 2024 — the company paid tariffs of roughly 10% (ranging between 5% and 15%) instead of the 30% to 35% duties levied on completely knocked-down (CKD) kits.

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The legal clash — which also involves Volkswagen arguing in the Bombay High Court that authorities exceeded the statutory five-year limit by scrutinising 12 years of import records — comes at a sensitive time for the automaker.

Globally, Volkswagen is grappling with worker pay disputes in Germany and declining sales in its critical Chinese market, while simultaneously negotiating a potential stake sale in its Indian operations to JSW Group.