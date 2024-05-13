Four Jaipur schools receive bomb threats after Delhi schools, hospitals, IGI airport

Jaipur schools receive bomb threats: After two hospitals and the Delhi IGI airport received bomb threat email on Sunday, four schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday.

Students and staff members have been evacuated and police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools. A similar event took place last week in Delhi and Ahmedabad – 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram and three in Noida received bomb threats via email, leading to widespread panic and instantaneous action by the police.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed: "Four-five schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools.” The police is now trying to identify the sender of the bomb threat emails.

SPATE OF BOMB THREATS

Following the hoax bomb threat to the Delhi schools, the Delhi Police released an advisory asking school administrators to ensure that emails received on the official ID of the school are checked in a timely manner. "The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time," the advisory further read.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service confirming the receipt of the emails, stated that Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri were targeted.

The content of the emails were not made public but the authorities swung into action, and bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed in both the hospitals. The police confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

The fire tenders received the first call at 3:15 pm from Burari Hospital, followed by a second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at around 4:26 pm on Sunday.

