Bengaluru techie death: Court grants bail to Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother

Bengaluru's City Civil Court on Saturday granted bail to the wife (Nikita Singhania), mother-in law (Nisha Singhania) and brother-in-law (Anurag Singhania) of Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old techie who died by suicide last month.

Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania had approached the session court in Bengaluru for bail in the case.

They had earlier appealed to the Karnataka High Court to direct the session court to dispose of their bail Petition. The High Court directed the session court to dispose of the petition today.

On December 14, Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram while her mother and brother Anurag were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Public Prosecutor Ponnanna said, “All the three, the wife, brother-in-law and mother-in-law had come before the Sessions Court for bail and now it's been allowed. We have yet to look into the order in detail. Once the order is looked into in detail, we'll get to know the grounds on which the bail has been granted or the conditions have been imposed. Our side of the argument was that the procurement of them was very difficult. The investigation is still pending... We are not happy with the bail order and it will be challenged.”

The 34-year-old had left behind a video and 24-page note detailing his marital issues, harassment and attempts of extortion by his estranged wife, her relatives and an Uttar Pradesh-based judge. He accused his wife and her relatives for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".

Advocate representing Atul Subhash, Vinay Singh told ANI, “The bail has been allowed. We are waiting for the order sheet... Our argument was on factual information, on harassment. The suicide note has been sent to forensics but it has not been considered yet. His suicide video has also been sent to forensics. His handwriting is also being examined... We are with the entire family. We are fighting to get justice for the family... We will challenge it (bail order)... After seeing the order sheet, and analyzing it, we can approach the High Court of Karnataka.”