'The Odyssey' box Office collection day 21: Christopher Nolan's epic holds strong against 'Spider-Man' storm, inches closer to ₹160 crore in India

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The film has witnessed an impressive theatrical journey since its release. It opened with ₹17.40 crore on Day 1 before posting strong weekend growth, helping it finish its opening week with collections of over ₹90 crore. The second week added another ₹44.95 crore, comfortably pushing the film beyond the ₹135 crore mark before it entered Week 3.

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In its third weekend, The Odyssey continued to perform well, earning ₹3.15 crore on Day 15, ₹5.80 crore on Day 16, and ₹5.65 crore on Day 17. As expected, weekday numbers dipped, with the film collecting ₹2 crore on Day 18, ₹2.15 crore on Day 19, and an estimated ₹1.14 crore on Day 20. While the pace has slowed, the film continues to draw audiences, particularly in premium formats like IMAX.

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Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus. The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and several other acclaimed actors. The film's stunning visuals, ambitious storytelling, and large-scale production have made it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of 2026.