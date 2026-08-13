Bhopal-Raipur travel time to fall to 6-7 hours as MP clears ₹15,000 crore road projects

The greenfield expressway will connect Bhopal with Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur and Mandla before reaching the Chhattisgarh border. The road is planned for speeds of up to 120 kmph.

The Bhopal-Jabalpur stretch is expected to reduce the distance between the two cities from the current 320 km to 255 km. Travel time is projected to fall from 6-7 hours to around 2.5-3 hours.

Don't Miss: RBI proposes new loan pricing rules: Banks, NBFCs may face tighter interest rate norms

Further east, the Jabalpur-Mandla-Chhattisgarh border road will be upgraded to a six-lane corridor at a cost of ₹2,500 crore. The route, which passes towards Raipur through the Chhattisgarh border and Chilpi Ghat, is an important trade link between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

The Jabalpur-Raipur journey, currently taking around 7-8 hours, is expected to come down to 3.5-4 hours after the six-lane corridor is completed.

The projects will improve road connectivity for several cities and districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Sagar, Dindori and Mandla. In Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Kawardha, Bemetara and Simga are expected to benefit from the route.

Must Read: Tata Motors flags bottlenecks in procurement of battery cells as EV sales boom

The upgraded connectivity is also expected to give a boost to tourism between the two states. The state government has announced a separate ₹5,500-crore tiger corridor connecting Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna Tiger Reserve, which is expected to make these destinations more accessible from Bhopal, Jabalpur and Raipur.

Advertisement

The projects are expected to strengthen movement of goods and people between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while improving access to trade, medical facilities and tourist destinations across the two states.