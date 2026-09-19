Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'New phone, same old bills...': Sonu Sood reacts to iPhone 18 launch hype, calls for 'society upgrade'

'New phone, same old bills...': Sonu Sood reacts to iPhone 18 launch hype, calls for 'society upgrade'

The scenes prompted discussions around the enthusiasm surrounding new smartphone launches and the lengths some customers go to be among the first buyers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 2:23 PM IST
'New phone, same old bills...': Sonu Sood reacts to iPhone 18 launch hype, calls for 'society upgrade'Sonu Sood reacts to long queues outside Apple stores

The launch of the iPhone 18 series in India has sparked excitement among Apple fans, with long queues forming outside stores as customers rushed to get their hands on the latest smartphones. Amid the launch-day frenzy, actor Sonu Sood took to social media to share a message about consumer spending and social priorities.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | From selling gold to spending ₹3.5 lakh: iPhone 18 Pro fever hits India as fans queue up on sale day

On September 18, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India. Several buyers were seen waiting outside Apple Stores, with visuals of the queues quickly circulating across social media. The scenes prompted discussions around the enthusiasm surrounding new smartphone launches and the lengths some customers go to be among the first buyers.

Sharing a picture of a large crowd waiting outside an Apple Store, Sonu Sood made a pointed comment about the trend. He wrote on X, “New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society.”

Advertisement

Sood's post quickly attracted reactions from social media users. Some echoed his comments about spending and priorities, while others questioned whether people needed to wait hours for a smartphone that would remain available after launch day. The discussion also touched on using EMIs to buy expensive gadgets.

DO CHECKOUT | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queue

The launch itself saw significant crowds across cities. According to reports, some buyers waited overnight outside stores in Mumbai and Noida. One customer at Apple's Mumbai store reportedly waited around 10 to 12 hours with the aim of becoming one of the first people to get the new phone.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more