Big SC decision on Arvind Kejriwal today: Top court to decide on bail or jail for Delhi CM in excise policy scam

The Supreme Court will deliver a critical ruling today, September 13, regarding the bail application of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is now part of a high-profile investigation linked to the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

Kejriwal's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in June has raised significant political and legal questions, particularly as he seeks to secure his release nearly six months after his initial detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

If the court rules in favour of Kejriwal, it would mark a key moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who was previously granted bail by the Supreme Court in the ED case just two months ago. However, his release was paused by the subsequent CBI arrest, which occurred shortly thereafter.

Court proceedings on CBI's arrest

During recent hearings, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, condemned the CBI's actions as an "insurance" strategy aimed at prolonging the AAP leader's detention and creating instability for the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections in February. Singhvi emphasised that Kejriwal has met the legal criteria for bail, referencing the Supreme Court's earlier decision to grant him bail in the related ED case.

The CBI has presented substantial evidence against Kejriwal, primarily based on testimonies from former co-accused who have received pardons in exchange for their cooperation. The agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in formulating and approving the controversial liquor excise policy introduced in November 2021, which was subsequently revoked eight months later.

The Supreme Court, while dismissing a CBI appeal against granting bail, expressed scepticism over the agency's reliance on testimonies from approvers, questioning the fairness of such practices in judicial proceedings.

Now, if Kejriwal is released, he would join the ranks of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Telangana politician K Kavitha, all of whom have successfully waded through the legal hurdles surrounding their arrests.