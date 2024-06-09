BJP chief JP Nadda makes a comeback in Modi 3.0 after serving as health minister in 2014

BJP chief JP Nadda is back in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, which has taken charge for a historic third term.

Along with PM Modi, seventy-one ministers took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.





Nadda previously served as the health minister in PM Modi's first cabinet from 2014 to 2019. He then succeeded Amit Shah as BJP chief in 2020, with Amit Shah continuing as Union Home Minister.



In September 2022, four months before his term as party chief was set to end, Nadda received an extension, allowing him to serve until the conclusion of this year's general election.

Nadda, known for his keen organizational abilities, began his political journey with the ABVP in Bihar, where his father served as vice-chancellor of Patna University. A committed RSS member, Nadda graduated in law from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla, marking the beginning of his political career.

In 1984, under Nadda's leadership, the ABVP achieved a significant milestone by defeating the Students Federation of India (SFI), the Left Front's student wing, at Himachal Pradesh University. He then became the student union president and served as the ABVP's national general secretary until 1989.

Nadda's leadership potential was quickly recognized, and at 31, he was appointed head of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in 1991.