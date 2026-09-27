Muthoot Fincorp becomes BCCI’s title sponsor for home cricket till 2028

Cricbuzz reports indicate the deal was negotiated around a base price of about ₹4.85 crore per match, though some sources suggest the final per-match payout could be slightly lower, near ₹4.3 crore. Overall, the title rights package is estimated at roughly ₹130-150 crore, depending on the final per-match valuation and number of games covered.

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What BCCI says about the tie-up

In an official statement, BCCI described the partnership as a natural fit between the financier’s pan-India presence and cricket’s nationwide reach.

“The association brings together Muthoot FinCorp’s strong presence across India with the nationwide reach of Indian cricket,” the board said. It added that Muthoot’s distinctive blue branding “creates a natural visual connect with the Men and Women in Blue of Indian cricket.”

The BCCI noted that the deal would allow Muthoot Fincorp to engage audiences through India’s national teams and key domestic competitions. “The partnership will provide Muthoot FinCorp with an opportunity to connect with cricket audiences across the country through India’s national teams and key domestic competition,” the statement read.

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Why this matters for BCCI

For BCCI, securing a title sponsor before a major home series avoids a branding gap after IDFC First Bank’s tenure ended in August 2026. The board has also locked in other key partners for this cycle, including Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT, taking the combined value of its home-season partnerships to over ₹130 crore, a significant jump from the previous cycle.

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Muthoot’s push under ‘Blue Muthoot’ banner

For Muthoot Fincorp, the sponsorship is a cornerstone of its “Blue Muthoot” rebranding, aimed at strengthening recall among mass audiences. As one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies, the group sees cricket as a key platform to amplify trust and visibility ahead of a busy home calendar.

The announcement was confirmed via an official BCCI release on September 26, 2026, cementing Muthoot Fincorp as the face of Indian home cricket for the next two seasons.