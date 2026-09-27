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Muthoot Fincorp becomes BCCI’s title sponsor for home cricket till 2028

Muthoot Fincorp becomes BCCI’s title sponsor for home cricket till 2028

The board has also locked in other key partners for this cycle, including Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT, taking the combined value of its home-season partnerships to over ₹130 crore, a significant jump from the previous cycle.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 27, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Muthoot Fincorp becomes BCCI’s title sponsor for home cricket till 2028 BCCI signed a deal with Muthoot FinCorp (Courtesy of BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Kochi-based Muthoot Fincorp as the new title sponsor for India’s home cricket in a deal running through March 31, 2028. The partnership covers all international series and tournaments hosted in India, along with domestic competitions organised by the board.

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The two-year agreement is understood to span around 35 home internationals, including Tests, ODIs and T20Is, as well as age-group and domestic fixtures played in India. The sponsorship cycle begins with the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and runs alongside BCCI’s broader commercial window for home bilateral cricket till March 2028.

Cricbuzz reports indicate the deal was negotiated around a base price of about ₹4.85 crore per match, though some sources suggest the final per-match payout could be slightly lower, near ₹4.3 crore. Overall, the title rights package is estimated at roughly ₹130-150 crore, depending on the final per-match valuation and number of games covered.

MUST READ: ChatGPT's cricket play gets bigger: AI giant joins Campa, SBI Life as BCCI sponsors

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What BCCI says about the tie-up

In an official statement, BCCI described the partnership as a natural fit between the financier’s pan-India presence and cricket’s nationwide reach.

“The association brings together Muthoot FinCorp’s strong presence across India with the nationwide reach of Indian cricket,” the board said. It added that Muthoot’s distinctive blue branding “creates a natural visual connect with the Men and Women in Blue of Indian cricket.”

The BCCI noted that the deal would allow Muthoot Fincorp to engage audiences through India’s national teams and key domestic competitions. “The partnership will provide Muthoot FinCorp with an opportunity to connect with cricket audiences across the country through India’s national teams and key domestic competition,” the statement read.

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Why this matters for BCCI 

For BCCI, securing a title sponsor before a major home series avoids a branding gap after IDFC First Bank’s tenure ended in August 2026. The board has also locked in other key partners for this cycle, including Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT, taking the combined value of its home-season partnerships to over ₹130 crore, a significant jump from the previous cycle.

ALSO READ: IPL auction returns to India after 3 years! BCCI confirms Goa as venue for 2027 mega event

Muthoot’s push under ‘Blue Muthoot’ banner

For Muthoot Fincorp, the sponsorship is a cornerstone of its “Blue Muthoot” rebranding, aimed at strengthening recall among mass audiences. As one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies, the group sees cricket as a key platform to amplify trust and visibility ahead of a busy home calendar.

The announcement was confirmed via an official BCCI release on September 26, 2026, cementing Muthoot Fincorp as the face of Indian home cricket for the next two seasons.

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Published on: Sep 27, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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