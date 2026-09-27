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Special FD vs regular FD: The extra interest may not be worth the lock-in

Special FD vs regular FD: The extra interest may not be worth the lock-in

Special-tenure FDs offer a higher headline rate than regular deposits, but the actual benefit may be limited once taxes and premature withdrawal costs are considered, a Value Research analysis shows.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 27, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Special FD vs regular FD: The extra interest may not be worth the lock-inIf the ₹5 lakh FD is broken after a year, the investor may get a lower rate plus a premature-withdrawal penalty.

Special-tenure fixed deposits offering rates above a bank’s regular FD rates may look attractive to conservative investors, but the additional return can be relatively small and may not compensate for the costs of exiting early, according to a Value Research analysis.

Banks have increasingly been offering deposits with unusual tenures such as 444 days and 555 days. State Bank of India’s Amrit Vrishti, for instance, offers a 444-day tenure, while Indian Bank’s IND Secure also runs for 444 days and Bank of Baroda has offered a 555-day BOB Golden Goal deposit.

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Published rates in 2026 showed such schemes offering around 6.45-6.75% to general depositors, with senior citizens receiving roughly 0.5 percentage point more. However, Value Research said investors should look beyond the headline rate and calculate the actual premium over a comparable regular FD.

On ₹5 lakh, the extra return is just ₹1,293

SBI’s 444-day Amrit Vrishti offered 6.45%, compared with 6.25% for its regular one-to-two-year deposit bucket. The difference was therefore only 20 basis points.

On a ₹5 lakh investment for 444 days, the special FD would generate approximately ₹40,472 in interest, compared with ₹39,179 from a regular FD at 6.25%. This means the additional interest is about ₹1,293 before tax.

At a 30% tax slab, the incremental income would fall to around ₹905, according to the analysis.

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MUST READ: 555-day FD rates: City Union Bank tops at 7.25%; check rates from 5 other banks

Special FD vs regular FD: At a glance

Parameter Special-tenure FD Regular FD
Tenure Fixed, unusual tenure such as 444 or 555 days Flexible tenure, generally 7 days to 10 years
Interest rate Usually carries a small premium over the bank’s regular rate Standard rate applicable to the chosen tenure
SBI example 444-day Amrit Vrishti: 6.45% One-to-two-year bucket: 6.25%
Rate premium 20 basis points in the SBI example
Interest on ₹5 lakh About ₹40,472 for 444 days About ₹39,179 for the same period
Extra interest About ₹1,293 before tax
Extra return after 30% tax About ₹905
If withdrawn early Special rate may be lost; lower applicable rate + penalty can apply Lower applicable rate + penalty can also apply
SBI one-year example About ₹29,376 after breaking early About ₹31,990 for a regular one-year FD
Early-exit impact Around ₹2,614 less than the regular FD in the example Higher interest in the one-year comparison
Best suited for Money that can remain untouched until maturity Investors who value greater flexibility in choosing tenure
Key check Compare the actual premium after tax and early-exit terms Compare rate, tenure and withdrawal conditions
Deposit insurance DICGC cover up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest Sam

Breaking the FD early can wipe out the benefit

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The advantage can disappear altogether if the investor needs the money before maturity.

Value Research’s analysis shows that if the ₹5 lakh special FD is broken after one year, the investor could receive interest at a lower rate applicable to the shorter period, along with a premature-withdrawal penalty.

ALSO READ: 7%+ FD Rates: SBI vs BoB vs PNB vs Canara Bank — How much will senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh?

In SBI’s example, the effective rate after a 0.5 percentage-point penalty was 5.75%. The resulting interest was estimated at ₹29,376, compared with about ₹31,990 from a regular one-year FD at 6.25%.

This means the investor could end up around ₹2,614 worse off by choosing the special-tenure deposit and withdrawing after one year.

FD rate comparison

Bank / Scheme Tenure Interest rate
SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days 6.45%
SBI regular FD 1–2 years 6.25%
Indian Bank IND Secure 444 days 6.60%
IDBI Bank 444 days 6.60%
SBI Amrit Vrishti – Senior Citizens 444 days 6.95%

‘Special’ does not always mean the highest rate

The analysis also highlights that a special FD is not necessarily the highest-paying deposit available in the market.

As of September 2026, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank were listed at 6.60% for 444-day deposits, above SBI’s 6.45% rate. Investors should therefore compare the special rate with both the bank’s regular FD rates and offers from other banks.

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Check exit rules, maturity and deposit insurance

Investors should check premature-withdrawal rules, the exact maturity date and the post-tax return before investing. Value Research also noted that special-tenure deposits are covered by deposit insurance on the same terms as regular bank deposits.

DICGC insurance is capped at ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest.

The key takeaway is that a special FD may work when the money can remain invested until maturity and the additional return is meaningful after tax. For funds that may be required earlier, the flexibility of a regular FD may outweigh the small premium offered by a special-tenure deposit.

DON'T MISS: FD rates before RBI MPC meet: These small finance banks offer 8%+ interest on fixed deposits

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 27, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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