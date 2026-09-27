Special FD vs regular FD: The extra interest may not be worth the lock-in

Published rates in 2026 showed such schemes offering around 6.45-6.75% to general depositors, with senior citizens receiving roughly 0.5 percentage point more. However, Value Research said investors should look beyond the headline rate and calculate the actual premium over a comparable regular FD.
On ₹5 lakh, the extra return is just ₹1,293
SBI’s 444-day Amrit Vrishti offered 6.45%, compared with 6.25% for its regular one-to-two-year deposit bucket. The difference was therefore only 20 basis points.
On a ₹5 lakh investment for 444 days, the special FD would generate approximately ₹40,472 in interest, compared with ₹39,179 from a regular FD at 6.25%. This means the additional interest is about ₹1,293 before tax.
At a 30% tax slab, the incremental income would fall to around ₹905, according to the analysis.
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Special FD vs regular FD: At a glance
|Parameter
|Special-tenure FD
|Regular FD
|Tenure
|Fixed, unusual tenure such as 444 or 555 days
|Flexible tenure, generally 7 days to 10 years
|Interest rate
|Usually carries a small premium over the bank’s regular rate
|Standard rate applicable to the chosen tenure
|SBI example
|444-day Amrit Vrishti: 6.45%
|One-to-two-year bucket: 6.25%
|Rate premium
|20 basis points in the SBI example
|—
|Interest on ₹5 lakh
|About ₹40,472 for 444 days
|About ₹39,179 for the same period
|Extra interest
|About ₹1,293 before tax
|—
|Extra return after 30% tax
|About ₹905
|—
|If withdrawn early
|Special rate may be lost; lower applicable rate + penalty can apply
|Lower applicable rate + penalty can also apply
|SBI one-year example
|About ₹29,376 after breaking early
|About ₹31,990 for a regular one-year FD
|Early-exit impact
|Around ₹2,614 less than the regular FD in the example
|Higher interest in the one-year comparison
|Best suited for
|Money that can remain untouched until maturity
|Investors who value greater flexibility in choosing tenure
|Key check
|Compare the actual premium after tax and early-exit terms
|Compare rate, tenure and withdrawal conditions
|Deposit insurance
|DICGC cover up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest
|Sam
Breaking the FD early can wipe out the benefit
The advantage can disappear altogether if the investor needs the money before maturity.
Value Research’s analysis shows that if the ₹5 lakh special FD is broken after one year, the investor could receive interest at a lower rate applicable to the shorter period, along with a premature-withdrawal penalty.
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In SBI’s example, the effective rate after a 0.5 percentage-point penalty was 5.75%. The resulting interest was estimated at ₹29,376, compared with about ₹31,990 from a regular one-year FD at 6.25%.
This means the investor could end up around ₹2,614 worse off by choosing the special-tenure deposit and withdrawing after one year.
FD rate comparison
|Bank / Scheme
|Tenure
|Interest rate
|SBI Amrit Vrishti
|444 days
|6.45%
|SBI regular FD
|1–2 years
|6.25%
|Indian Bank IND Secure
|444 days
|6.60%
|IDBI Bank
|444 days
|6.60%
|SBI Amrit Vrishti – Senior Citizens
|444 days
|6.95%
‘Special’ does not always mean the highest rate
The analysis also highlights that a special FD is not necessarily the highest-paying deposit available in the market.
As of September 2026, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank were listed at 6.60% for 444-day deposits, above SBI’s 6.45% rate. Investors should therefore compare the special rate with both the bank’s regular FD rates and offers from other banks.
Check exit rules, maturity and deposit insurance
Investors should check premature-withdrawal rules, the exact maturity date and the post-tax return before investing. Value Research also noted that special-tenure deposits are covered by deposit insurance on the same terms as regular bank deposits.
DICGC insurance is capped at ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest.
The key takeaway is that a special FD may work when the money can remain invested until maturity and the additional return is meaningful after tax. For funds that may be required earlier, the flexibility of a regular FD may outweigh the small premium offered by a special-tenure deposit.
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