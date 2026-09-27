Special FD vs regular FD: The extra interest may not be worth the lock-in

Published rates in 2026 showed such schemes offering around 6.45-6.75% to general depositors, with senior citizens receiving roughly 0.5 percentage point more. However, Value Research said investors should look beyond the headline rate and calculate the actual premium over a comparable regular FD.

On ₹5 lakh, the extra return is just ₹1,293

SBI’s 444-day Amrit Vrishti offered 6.45%, compared with 6.25% for its regular one-to-two-year deposit bucket. The difference was therefore only 20 basis points.

On a ₹5 lakh investment for 444 days, the special FD would generate approximately ₹40,472 in interest, compared with ₹39,179 from a regular FD at 6.25%. This means the additional interest is about ₹1,293 before tax.

At a 30% tax slab, the incremental income would fall to around ₹905, according to the analysis.

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Special FD vs regular FD: At a glance

Parameter Special-tenure FD Regular FD Tenure Fixed, unusual tenure such as 444 or 555 days Flexible tenure, generally 7 days to 10 years Interest rate Usually carries a small premium over the bank’s regular rate Standard rate applicable to the chosen tenure SBI example 444-day Amrit Vrishti: 6.45% One-to-two-year bucket: 6.25% Rate premium 20 basis points in the SBI example — Interest on ₹5 lakh About ₹40,472 for 444 days About ₹39,179 for the same period Extra interest About ₹1,293 before tax — Extra return after 30% tax About ₹905 — If withdrawn early Special rate may be lost; lower applicable rate + penalty can apply Lower applicable rate + penalty can also apply SBI one-year example About ₹29,376 after breaking early About ₹31,990 for a regular one-year FD Early-exit impact Around ₹2,614 less than the regular FD in the example Higher interest in the one-year comparison Best suited for Money that can remain untouched until maturity Investors who value greater flexibility in choosing tenure Key check Compare the actual premium after tax and early-exit terms Compare rate, tenure and withdrawal conditions Deposit insurance DICGC cover up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest Sam

Breaking the FD early can wipe out the benefit

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The advantage can disappear altogether if the investor needs the money before maturity.

Value Research’s analysis shows that if the ₹5 lakh special FD is broken after one year, the investor could receive interest at a lower rate applicable to the shorter period, along with a premature-withdrawal penalty.

ALSO READ: 7%+ FD Rates: SBI vs BoB vs PNB vs Canara Bank — How much will senior citizens earn on ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh?

In SBI’s example, the effective rate after a 0.5 percentage-point penalty was 5.75%. The resulting interest was estimated at ₹29,376, compared with about ₹31,990 from a regular one-year FD at 6.25%.

This means the investor could end up around ₹2,614 worse off by choosing the special-tenure deposit and withdrawing after one year.

FD rate comparison

Bank / Scheme Tenure Interest rate SBI Amrit Vrishti 444 days 6.45% SBI regular FD 1–2 years 6.25% Indian Bank IND Secure 444 days 6.60% IDBI Bank 444 days 6.60% SBI Amrit Vrishti – Senior Citizens 444 days 6.95%

‘Special’ does not always mean the highest rate

The analysis also highlights that a special FD is not necessarily the highest-paying deposit available in the market.

As of September 2026, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank were listed at 6.60% for 444-day deposits, above SBI’s 6.45% rate. Investors should therefore compare the special rate with both the bank’s regular FD rates and offers from other banks.

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Check exit rules, maturity and deposit insurance

Investors should check premature-withdrawal rules, the exact maturity date and the post-tax return before investing. Value Research also noted that special-tenure deposits are covered by deposit insurance on the same terms as regular bank deposits.

DICGC insurance is capped at ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including interest.

The key takeaway is that a special FD may work when the money can remain invested until maturity and the additional return is meaningful after tax. For funds that may be required earlier, the flexibility of a regular FD may outweigh the small premium offered by a special-tenure deposit.

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