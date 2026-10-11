Blinkit leads India’s quick commerce race in product availability, beats Flipkart minutes: Bernstein

Blinkit maintained availability of roughly 94-95% throughout the observation period. Flipkart Minutes trailed it by 5.7 percentage points, while Zepto was 11.9 percentage points behind the market leader.

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Platform Average in-stock rate Blinkit 94.4% Flipkart Minutes 88.7% Swiggy Instamart 83.8% Zepto 82.5%

Why availability matters

In quick commerce, a fast delivery promise matters little if the item a customer wants is out of stock. Product availability has therefore become a key competitive measure as platforms expand their catalogues beyond groceries into electronics, beauty, personal care and festive gifting.

Swiggy Instamart and Zepto saw sharper fluctuations, with availability dropping below 80% at certain intervals. Blinkit’s steadier performance suggests stronger inventory planning and replenishment across the locations studied.

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Flipkart Minutes gains ground

Flipkart Minutes’ second-place finish highlights the Walmart-backed company’s growing push into quick commerce. The platform has been expanding its dark-store network and category range and has already overtaken Swiggy Instamart in dark-store count and PIN-code coverage across India’s top 10 cities.

SEE WHY: Why India's quick-commerce sector's focus has shifted from scale to profitability

What it doesn't show

The findings reflect the products, cities and time slots included in Bernstein’s study — not nationwide availability. The research covered at least three PIN codes each in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, meaning availability could differ in other markets and neighbourhoods.

Even so, the data underlines Blinkit’s operational edge at a time when rivals are investing heavily in dark stores, faster deliveries and wider assortments ahead of the festive season.